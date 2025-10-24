Thomas J. Belke’s Newly Released "Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4" is a Captivating Culmination of a Bold Reexamination of Jonah’s Prophetic Life

“Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas J. Belke concludes a groundbreaking four-part series that reimagines the life of Jonah through historical reconstruction and biblical typology, offering fresh insight into the prophetic narrative and its parallels to Israel’s journey.