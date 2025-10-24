Thomas J. Belke’s Newly Released "Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4" is a Captivating Culmination of a Bold Reexamination of Jonah’s Prophetic Life
“Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas J. Belke concludes a groundbreaking four-part series that reimagines the life of Jonah through historical reconstruction and biblical typology, offering fresh insight into the prophetic narrative and its parallels to Israel’s journey.
Chesapeake, VA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4”: the compelling conclusion of an innovative series that challenges conventional understandings of the prophet Jonah. “Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4” is the creation of published author, Thomas J. Belke, DBS, known as “the nuclear theologian,” who is the founder of Sign of Jonah Ministries and an ordained evangelical Christian minister. A retired U.S. Navy Captain, he served as a nuclear engineering officer in the submarine force and later held executive roles in the defense sector. He holds degrees from institutions including the U.S. Naval Academy, Regent University, and the U.S. Naval War College, among others. Dr. Belke is also the author of JUCHE: A Christian Study of North Korea’s State Religion and lives in Chesapeake, Virginia with his wife, Dr. Lorrie A. Belke.
Belke shares, “Was the Hebrew Prophet Jonah a real or fictional person? If real, when did he live? Who were his contemporaries? Where did he grow up? How long did he live? What was he like? Is the biblical book truth or fiction? Can we know more about him than the forty-eight-verse account in the biblical Book of Jonah, one verse in 2 Kings, and three short New Testament references? To what extent are contemporary assessments of him as being “the runaway prophet” accurate? And what really happened at Nineveh and in the aftermath?
RETHINKING JONAH is subdivided into four volumes that build on each other, as follows:
• Volume 1: Convergence. This first volume launches into the inference-based historical reconstruction resulting in convergence on the ninth-century BC time frame. Scribes, scrolls, cliffs, caves, and skulls—prepare to be amazed!
• Volume 2: The Boy Prophet. This second volume reveals that Jonah is “hidden in plain sight” in 2 Kings and reconstructs the first part of his life from his miraculous birth in the spring of 850 BC to his first resurrection in 849 BC to him drowning to death at sea in 826 BC.
• Volume 3: Two Scrolls, Not One. This third volume picks up with Jonah’s second resurrection in 826 BC reveals that Jonah was originally published as two scrolls, not one, explains why Nineveh repented in 824 BC and reconstructs Jonah’s third resurrection in 799 BC.
• Volume 4: Mysteries Unveiled. This fourth volume synthesizes the entire historical reconstruction including an in-depth look at the sign of Jonah and the Jonah-Israel super-sign typology that Jonah’s life is a typological map of the history of Israel—past, present, and future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas J. Belke’s new book is a thought-provoking finale that reshapes how readers understand one of Scripture’s most enigmatic figures.
Consumers can purchase “Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rethinking Jonah: Mysteries Unveiled: Volume 4”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
