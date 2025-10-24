Dixie Nash’s Newly Released "Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1" is a Captivating Fantasy That Blends Adventure, Glory, and the Timeless Battle Between Light and Darkness
“Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dixie Nash is an engaging tale that transports readers into a richly imagined world of fairies, imps, and trolls, offering both entertainment and inspiration.
Mount Vernon, WA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1”: a gripping tale of courage, sacrifice, and hope woven into a vivid fantasy world. “Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1” is the creation of published author, Dixie Nash, a retired pastor and counselor who combines her love of travel, storytelling, and spiritual insight into her writing. Inspired by visits to Oxford and the haunts of C. S. Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkien, she creates imaginative worlds filled with fairies, imps, and trolls. Her stories reflect both the struggles of the human soul and the battle against darkness, offering encouragement and hope to readers. Born in Alaska but carrying a Southern name, she now lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband, where they enjoy kayaking, fishing, hiking, and planning new adventures.
Dixie Nash shares, “Master Crit has killed King Coreton of Jadenfirth and taken his crown. In league with specters, trolls, and imps, Crit’s goal is to destroy the heir to the crown, Prince Awtar, who has raised an army to fight back for his country’s people and its fairies.
Amber, a shoemaker’s daughter, has been touched by a specter, and her soul has been plunged into darkness. She must find the Gemstone of the Forest to break the curse of the specter and help restore the glory of Jadenfirth.
Dixie Nash lives on a hidden lake that hosts trumpeter swans in the winter. A perfect place for imagining fantasy worlds. Having been a pastor and counselor, she brings in spiritual dimensions and the fascinating complexities of the soul in her writing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixie Nash’s new book is the first installment in the author’s “Gemstones of Glory” series.
Consumers can purchase “Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dixie Nash shares, “Master Crit has killed King Coreton of Jadenfirth and taken his crown. In league with specters, trolls, and imps, Crit’s goal is to destroy the heir to the crown, Prince Awtar, who has raised an army to fight back for his country’s people and its fairies.
Amber, a shoemaker’s daughter, has been touched by a specter, and her soul has been plunged into darkness. She must find the Gemstone of the Forest to break the curse of the specter and help restore the glory of Jadenfirth.
Dixie Nash lives on a hidden lake that hosts trumpeter swans in the winter. A perfect place for imagining fantasy worlds. Having been a pastor and counselor, she brings in spiritual dimensions and the fascinating complexities of the soul in her writing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixie Nash’s new book is the first installment in the author’s “Gemstones of Glory” series.
Consumers can purchase “Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gemstone of the Forest: Book 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories