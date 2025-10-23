Luxury Hospitality Advisors Launches Training Program Bringing Five-Star Hotel Service Excellence to Real Estate - Helping Agents Stay Relevant in an AI World
Luxury Hospitality Advisors (LHA) has announced the launch of Fundamentals of Luxury Service in Real Estate, the only online training program created by five-star hotel professionals and designed specifically for residential real estate agents. AI will not replace your agents, but better trained agents will!
Newport Beach, CA, CA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luxury Hospitality Advisors (LHA) has announced the launch of Fundamentals of Luxury Service in Real Estate, the only online training program created by five-star hotel professionals and designed specifically for residential real estate agents. The course is a first in a series that will be produced by LHA Academy, the educational division of the LHA Alliance.
The course adapts the service principles of luxury five star hotel standards — long used by the most iconic brands and independent hotels in the world — and applies them to the client journey in real estate. In an industry looking at how AI will impact future jobs, this course elevates the human advantage with skills that can not be replaced by technology.
Unlike traditional sales-focused training, this program helps agents develop a luxury service mindset, elevate their presence, and create bespoke experiences for clients ranging from property viewings to post-closing relationships.
“Luxury hotels have mastered the art of making every guest feel understood, valued, and cared for — no matter their background. Real estate agents can benefit from that same training,” said Teresa Holden, co-author and founder of LHA.
Cezil Jondonero, LHA Realty VP and co-author, noted, “This program helps agents move from a transactional approach to a high-touch, anticipatory service model that resonates with high-net-worth clients. We wrote this as a result of our personal experiences in projects that combined a hotel with residences.”
The five-module, self-paced program covers:
Luxury Mindset — confidence, discretion, and anticipatory service.
Service Journey — consistency at every client touchpoint.
Environmental Mastery — elevating showings with environment and detail.
Sophisticated Communication— verbal, non-verbal, and written professionalism.
Systematic Consistency — build a unified culture with polish and alignment.
The Fundamentals of Luxury Service in Real Estate takes 5–6 hours to complete, includes downloadable exercises and checklists, and is available now for $395 for individual users. Multi-user packages available and on site training available.
Contact
Luxury Hospitality AdvisorsContact
Teresa Holden
310-367-4618
luxuryhospitalityadvisors.com
