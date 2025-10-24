NREA Joins Coalition of Hundreds Condemning Cuts to Supports for Students with Disabilities
Over 700 national organizations have joined together to write a strong letter to the U.S. Department of Education.
Tucson, AZ, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Rural Education Association (NREA) proudly advocates for all students in rural and small schools, regardless of age, race, gender, or ability. The recent sweeping changes in the U.S. Department of Education have impacted students across the board, but most alarmingly, cuts to budgets, offices, and personnel will directly impact students with disabilities.
“Rural students with disabilities—and the educators who serve them—depend on strong, consistent federal leadership,” says Dr. Melissa Sadorf, Executive Director of the NREA. “Gutting OSEP, RSA, OCR, and OESE doesn’t just cut ‘positions’; it pulls away the guidance, oversight, and technical assistance that small and geographically isolated districts rely on to uphold IDEA and Section 504.”
In response to this crisis, a coalition of hundreds of national organizations have joined together to write a strong letter condemning the Department. The NREA is proud to have signed this letter fighting for the rights of these students.
“We urge the Administration to immediately reverse these layoffs, restore staffing and transparency, and keep faith with every child’s right to a free, appropriate public education—no matter their zip code,” says Dr. Sadorf.
These concerns come at a particularly ironic moment, as 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
“Rather than celebrating progress, we face a crisis,” the letter reads. “These layoffs circumvent the will of Congress and dismantle 50 years of precedent upholding rights for students with disabilities.”
Read the full letter, as well as the full list of undersigned organizations, here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PjL0LlXUZCd3DVk0pysg3p8O1ivqtHXMXQPHiFINvR0/edit?usp=sharing
Please contact Dr. Sadorf if you would like to join this coalition of over 700 organizations supporting students with disabilities. Dr. Sadorf’s email address is melissa@nrea.net.
The National Rural Education Association (NREA) was originally founded as the Department of Rural Education in 1907. It is the oldest established national organization in the United States. Through the years, it has evolved as a strong and respected organization of rural school administrators, teachers, board members, regional service agency personnel, researchers, business and industry representatives, and others interested in maintaining the vitality of rural school systems across the country.
The National Rural Education Association (NREA) was originally founded as the Department of Rural Education in 1907. It is the oldest established national organization in the United States. Through the years, it has evolved as a strong and respected organization of rural school administrators, teachers, board members, regional service agency personnel, researchers, business and industry representatives, and others interested in maintaining the vitality of rural school systems across the country.
Dr. Melissa Sadorf
520-266-0081
https://nrea.net
info@nrea.net
