SteakMap Officially Launches: a National Directory for America’s Top Steakhouses
SteakMap officially launches as the first national steakhouse directory built for discovery. Founded by Ryan Ingram, SteakMap helps diners explore top-rated steakhouses across America — searchable by Wagyu, dry-aged, and wet-aged offerings. Thousands of listings are live, with more added daily.
Dayton, OH, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SteakMap.com, a new digital directory dedicated exclusively to America’s finest steakhouses, has officially launched. The platform empowers diners to discover, compare, and explore the nation’s best steakhouses — from Michelin-star icons to hidden gems — filtered by Wagyu, dry-aged, and wet-aged selections.
Founded by Ryan Ingram, SteakMap bridges the gap between passionate steak enthusiasts and the restaurants that define the American dining experience. Each listing includes detailed profiles, curated descriptions, menu highlights, and local insights designed to showcase what makes every steakhouse unique.
“The steakhouse industry is one of America’s most iconic traditions,” said Ingram. “But too many great restaurants are buried behind search results of chain restaurants or inconsistent review sites. SteakMap brings them all independent and high quality steakhouses together — searchable, visual, and built for discovery.”
Unlike generic restaurant review platforms, SteakMap focuses on clarity and curation. Visitors can browse by state, city, or feature, finding precisely what they’re craving — from A5 Wagyu and 45-day dry-aged cuts to modern chophouses with chef-driven menus.
Every listing is optimized for Google visibility, giving steakhouses stronger organic exposure and diners a cleaner, faster way to find quality. Restaurants can also claim or upgrade their listings for enhanced visibility, high-resolution photos, and menu integration.
SteakMap currently features thousands of verified listings nationwide, with new steakhouses added frequently. Upcoming features include user accounts, personalized steakhouse maps, exclusive member offers, and review integration to create a full steak enthusiast community.
“SteakMap isn’t just a directory — it’s a movement built around passion, craftsmanship, and community,” Ingram added.
About SteakMap
SteakMap.com is a national directory for discovering the finest steakhouses across the United States. Founded by entrepreneur Ryan Ingram, SteakMap blends search optimization, curated profiles, and storytelling to connect steak enthusiasts with top-rated restaurants nationwide.
info@steakmap.com
www.SteakMap.com
