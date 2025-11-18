Former NC State Chancellor to be Honored in NYC

The NC Society of NY will honor William Randolph (“Randy”) Woodson, Ph.D., former Chancellor of NC State University, for his service at its Annual Dinner Dance, Friday, December 5 at The University Club on West Fifty-fourth Street in Manhattan.Each year, the organization’s Board of Trustees selects honorees who have made substantial contributions to the welfare, health and prestige of North Carolina or the nation through distinguished service within their respective disciplines.