Mana Hotels Announces Event Details for New Year’s Eve 2026 Celebrations
Celebrate New Year 2026 at Mana Hotels Ranakpur! Enjoy live music, dance, games & a gala dinner. Explore new attractions – Ranakpur Adventure Park & thrilling Leopard Safari.
Ranakpur, India, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotels has announced an exciting lineup of celebrations for guests visiting its Ranakpur resort to welcome the New Year 2026. “This year, 31st December falls on a Wednesday, giving travellers the perfect opportunity to plan a mid-week celebration with minimal leave. We expect strong demand for this period,” said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager, Mana Hotels.
With visitors arriving from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Jaipur, and Udaipur, along with nearby getaways like Jawai and Kumbhalgarh, Ranakpur is gearing up for a vibrant festive season. “Today’s traveller is looking for unique experiences at a fair price point. With our mix of live music, DJ night, dance performances, workshops, and games, we expect full occupancy on both 30th and 31st December,” shared Mr. Vikas Bhati, Operations Manager.
Adding to the excitement this year are two new attractions — the Ranakpur Adventure Park, offering activities such as ziplining, rope courses, and archery, and the popular Leopard Safari, which gives guests a thrilling opportunity to spot wildlife in its natural habitat. Both experiences have quickly become major draws for visitors to the region.
The celebrations are open to in-house guests as well as local visitors, who can join for the evening entertainment and gala dinner. “We’re delighted to welcome our local patrons — members of the Mana Parivar — to enjoy an evening of great food, music, and festivities,” said Mr. Rajbeer Singh, F&B Manager.
For details on New Year’s Eve packages at Mana Hotels, Villas & Homestays, please visit:
https://www.manahotels.in/offers/details/new-year-offer
With visitors arriving from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Jaipur, and Udaipur, along with nearby getaways like Jawai and Kumbhalgarh, Ranakpur is gearing up for a vibrant festive season. “Today’s traveller is looking for unique experiences at a fair price point. With our mix of live music, DJ night, dance performances, workshops, and games, we expect full occupancy on both 30th and 31st December,” shared Mr. Vikas Bhati, Operations Manager.
Adding to the excitement this year are two new attractions — the Ranakpur Adventure Park, offering activities such as ziplining, rope courses, and archery, and the popular Leopard Safari, which gives guests a thrilling opportunity to spot wildlife in its natural habitat. Both experiences have quickly become major draws for visitors to the region.
The celebrations are open to in-house guests as well as local visitors, who can join for the evening entertainment and gala dinner. “We’re delighted to welcome our local patrons — members of the Mana Parivar — to enjoy an evening of great food, music, and festivities,” said Mr. Rajbeer Singh, F&B Manager.
For details on New Year’s Eve packages at Mana Hotels, Villas & Homestays, please visit:
https://www.manahotels.in/offers/details/new-year-offer
Contact
Mana HotelsContact
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Categories