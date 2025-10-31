Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web.
Phoenix, AZ, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sunny Mining has officially launched a cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH. Users do not need their own mining equipment; by activating a computing power plan through mobile or web, they can receive automated daily settlements and manage reinvestment or withdrawals as desired.
The platform uses AI-powered hash rate scheduling, multi-pool integration, transparent fees, and a layered security architecture to deliver an efficient and verifiable cloud mining experience.
Platform Highlights
- AI-Powered Resource Scheduling: The system integrates signals such as mining difficulty, energy costs, tariffs, and market prices to dynamically allocate computing power across multiple pools and assets.
- Daily Settlements and Management: Contract output is settled to each user’s account balance daily. Users can choose to reinvest or make on-chain withdrawals to their personal wallet addresses.
- Mobile-First and Accessible: The platform is available on both mobile and web, allowing users to view computing power, performance, and account information in real time.
- Transparency and Verification: The plan page displays pricing, duration, and cost structure clearly, with no hidden fees. Withdrawal transactions can be independently verified on-chain.
- Standardized Operations: Parameters, tariffs, settlement, and withdrawal rules are publicly available to ensure consistency and user clarity.
How It Works
1. Register: Create an account on Sunny Mining’s website or app. The company currently offers a limited-time promotional credit for new users.
2. Deposit: Add supported assets (BTC, XRP, ETH, or stablecoins) to the account.
3. Select a Plan: Choose from several computing power plans based on duration and preferences. Each plan displays its price, period, and expected performance range.
4. Manage Activity: Daily account settlements are credited to the user’s balance, which can be allocated toward additional computing power or withdrawn on-chain to a personal wallet address.
Security and Trust
- Account and Data Security: TLS 1.3 transmission encryption, AES-256 data protection, login safeguards, and DDoS mitigation ensure platform stability.
- Asset Handling: Daily operational output is settled to user account balances. On-chain withdrawal hashes are viewable via public blockchain explorers.
- Infrastructure: The data center uses N+1 power and cooling with 24/7 monitoring and multi-regional disaster recovery for business continuity.
- Transparency: Fees, plan parameters, and settlement details are publicly displayed. Withdrawal records can be verified on-chain.
A Sunny Mining spokesperson stated:
“We prioritize transparency and operational reliability. Through standardized plan structures and verifiable on-chain processes, users can clearly view their costs and outcomes and conveniently manage computing power through their mobile devices.”
About Sunny Mining
Sunny Mining provides AI-powered cloud mining services for BTC, XRP, and ETH holders. The platform emphasizes transparency, automated settlement, and operational security to make digital asset mining more accessible and verifiable.
Media Contact
Media and Partnerships: info@sunnymining.com
Official Website: https://www.sunnymining.com
The platform uses AI-powered hash rate scheduling, multi-pool integration, transparent fees, and a layered security architecture to deliver an efficient and verifiable cloud mining experience.
Platform Highlights
- AI-Powered Resource Scheduling: The system integrates signals such as mining difficulty, energy costs, tariffs, and market prices to dynamically allocate computing power across multiple pools and assets.
- Daily Settlements and Management: Contract output is settled to each user’s account balance daily. Users can choose to reinvest or make on-chain withdrawals to their personal wallet addresses.
- Mobile-First and Accessible: The platform is available on both mobile and web, allowing users to view computing power, performance, and account information in real time.
- Transparency and Verification: The plan page displays pricing, duration, and cost structure clearly, with no hidden fees. Withdrawal transactions can be independently verified on-chain.
- Standardized Operations: Parameters, tariffs, settlement, and withdrawal rules are publicly available to ensure consistency and user clarity.
How It Works
1. Register: Create an account on Sunny Mining’s website or app. The company currently offers a limited-time promotional credit for new users.
2. Deposit: Add supported assets (BTC, XRP, ETH, or stablecoins) to the account.
3. Select a Plan: Choose from several computing power plans based on duration and preferences. Each plan displays its price, period, and expected performance range.
4. Manage Activity: Daily account settlements are credited to the user’s balance, which can be allocated toward additional computing power or withdrawn on-chain to a personal wallet address.
Security and Trust
- Account and Data Security: TLS 1.3 transmission encryption, AES-256 data protection, login safeguards, and DDoS mitigation ensure platform stability.
- Asset Handling: Daily operational output is settled to user account balances. On-chain withdrawal hashes are viewable via public blockchain explorers.
- Infrastructure: The data center uses N+1 power and cooling with 24/7 monitoring and multi-regional disaster recovery for business continuity.
- Transparency: Fees, plan parameters, and settlement details are publicly displayed. Withdrawal records can be verified on-chain.
A Sunny Mining spokesperson stated:
“We prioritize transparency and operational reliability. Through standardized plan structures and verifiable on-chain processes, users can clearly view their costs and outcomes and conveniently manage computing power through their mobile devices.”
About Sunny Mining
Sunny Mining provides AI-powered cloud mining services for BTC, XRP, and ETH holders. The platform emphasizes transparency, automated settlement, and operational security to make digital asset mining more accessible and verifiable.
Media Contact
Media and Partnerships: info@sunnymining.com
Official Website: https://www.sunnymining.com
Contact
Sunny MiningContact
Alice Davies
+44 7349497891
sunnymining.com
Alice Davies
+44 7349497891
sunnymining.com
Categories