Gail Joerger’s Newly Released "Sparky the Dork" is a Charming and Uplifting Coming-of-Age Story Set in an Unexpected Place
“Sparky the Dork” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail Joerger is a lighthearted and heartfelt tale of a fourteen-year-old girl navigating friendship, first crushes, and life lessons while living in an elderly community.
New York, NY, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sparky the Dork”: a delightful and inspiring novel blending humor, adventure, and compassion. “Sparky the Dork” is the creation of published author, Gail Joerger, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at fifty-one, and chemotherapy led to a severe infection that left her hospitalized for four months. After twenty-two years as a nurse, spinal cord damage ended her career and left her struggling with boredom and disability. Inspired by her mother’s dream of writing a book and encouraged by Joe Reagan, who she affectionately calls “Mitts,” Gail, known as “Sparky,” began writing. She credits Joe’s support, her three surviving sons, and the memory of a lost son for helping her through her darkest times. The book’s cover is illustrated by her talented brother, Shane Dorrian.
Gail Joerger shares, “Good-heartedly nicknamed Sparky the Dork by her close group of friends, she is a fourteen-year-old girl learning about life while living in an elderly community with her nana. You will meet her closest friend Jill and the boys they are crushing on, named Joe, aka Mitts, and Vinny, and have adventures while still having fun and growing to care for the elderly. This book is lighthearted, and there will be more adventures to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Joerger’s new book offers readers an entertaining and heartfelt story about friendship, growth, and finding joy in unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “Sparky the Dork” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sparky the Dork”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
