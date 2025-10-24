Carmen Cordero’s Newly Released "Little Spottie Runs Away" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Children’s Story That Teaches the Value of Home, Family, and Friendship

“Little Spottie Runs Away” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmen Cordero is a charmingly illustrated tale of a mischievous puppy who learns important life lessons about belonging, love, and the comfort of home through an adventurous journey.