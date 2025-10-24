Carmen Cordero’s Newly Released "Little Spottie Runs Away" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Children’s Story That Teaches the Value of Home, Family, and Friendship
“Little Spottie Runs Away” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmen Cordero is a charmingly illustrated tale of a mischievous puppy who learns important life lessons about belonging, love, and the comfort of home through an adventurous journey.
Bay City, TX, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Spottie Runs Away”: a delightful and meaningful children’s story blending adventure with life lessons on family values and the importance of home. “Little Spottie Runs Away” is the creation of published author, Carmen Cordero, a Texas native and lifelong creative, who presents the first in a six-story series she began while raising her three children as a single parent. A skilled baker, she ran her own successful bakery for over forty years, alongside hobbies like sewing, painting, gardening, and woodcrafts. When she ran out of books to read to her kids, she began writing her own, weaving in lessons on friendship, forgiveness, and love to inspire, educate, and spark imagination in young readers.
Carmen Cordero shares, “A small puppy named Spottie, decides to run away from home after being disciplined by his mom for being mischievous. This story is filled with many challenges and obstacles, as Spottie encounters while traveling alone in the woods. As night falls, Spottie becomes scared, cold, and hungry. Throughout his journey in the woods, he runs into some friendly critters who offer him food and shelter. The only problem is puppies don’t eat carrots, and they don’t sleep in bunny holes. Spottie quickly realizes there is no place like home.
Little Spottie Runs Away will help children relate and understand the importance of home and family. This children’s colorful book illustrations are detailed page to page to help guide your child and instill the life lessons and family values that will help them as they navigate through life as a child and growing adult.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmen Cordero’s new book offers a perfect blend of engaging storytelling and wholesome values, making it an excellent addition to any child’s library or family reading time.
Consumers can purchase “Little Spottie Runs Away” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Spottie Runs Away”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
