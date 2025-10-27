James Parkinson’s Newly Released "Jim and Louise: An Affair to Remember" is a Touching Tribute to a Lifelong Love Story
“Jim and Louise: An Affair to Remember” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Parkinson is a heartfelt memoir reflecting on nearly seven decades of love, commitment, and shared experiences with his beloved wife, Louise.
Inverness, FL, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jim and Louise: An Affair to Remember”: a moving celebration of enduring love and devotion. “Jim and Louise: An Affair to Remember” is the creation of published author, James Parkinson, who lived in Vermont for most of his life. He worked on farms in his youth and graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, VT. Later he worked as an engineer and marketing manager for Simmonds Precision in the field of rotating machinery instrumentation.
He married Louise Husk, his first and only sweetheart, in 1961, and shared life with her for over sixty-eight years. Although Jim had considerable experience in technical writing, his authorship of these writings is based on his firsthand knowledge of the subject, Louise, the love of his life.
Parkinson shares, “Louise lost most of her memory to a stroke, after being the most important person in Jim’s life for more than sixty-eight years. These writings recount the mutual love and experiences they shared. Jim wrote these stories of their life together and read them to her so that she might regain a renewed understanding and appreciation of the challenges, victories, and unspeakable joy they had known.
Like so many others, their life was filled with trials and happiness, joys and sorrows, scarcity and sufficiency. Four children entered their lives and blessed them with all the complications and abundant blessings one could ever expect to receive.
Jim wrote these words that you might come to a knowledge and understanding of Louise and truly appreciate the strength, courage, compassion, and caring nature she shared with all who knew her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Parkinson’s new book is an inspiring and tender account that reminds readers of the beauty of true love and the resilience of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Jim and Louise: An Affair to Remember” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jim and Louise: An Affair to Remember”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
