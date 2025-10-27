Rudy Swigart’s Newly Released "Men of the Sword" is a Powerful and Practical Spiritual Guide for Men Seeking Victory Through Christ
“Men of the Sword: A 120-Day Devotional for Christian Men in the Battle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rudy Swigart is a bold and empowering devotional designed to help men confront life’s spiritual and emotional battles with biblical truth and godly strength.
Tustin, CA, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Men of the Sword: A 120-Day Devotional for Christian Men in the Battle”: a powerful and practical resource for men pursuing spiritual growth and freedom in a broken world. “Men of the Sword: A 120-Day Devotional for Christian Men in the Battle” is the creation of published author, Rudy Swigart, a passionate advocate for helping men navigate the struggles of life and the spiritual battle between flesh and spirit. Growing up in a broken home in Southern California, Rudy endured early trauma that led to years of poor choices. After a successful military career, he encountered God during his undergraduate studies, sparking a life-changing spiritual transformation. Through personal healing and a deepening relationship with the Lord, Rudy has overcome his past and now serves in ministry and counseling roles. He holds a Master of Divinity, is a board-certified biblical counselor, and is committed to equipping men with the tools they need for spiritual victory through Christ. Rudy lives in Orange County, California, with his family.
Swigart shares, “Men of God are targets for the enemy. The enemy knows that if he takes out the man, then he takes out the entire family. This battle has been set in motion for men and humanity since the experience in the garden. Gentlemen, make no mistake. We are at war. We are at war for our mental and emotional health. We are at war for our family unit, and we are at war for our children.
Each day as we arise, our minds are bombarded by the stressors of the day. For you, this may be the myriads of tasks that you have to accomplish that day. For others, it may be simply to get out of bed and face the day working through grief, loss, guilt, or shame. The tools of the evil one will keep us bound and paralyzed from moving forward if we allow them to continue to have a stronghold over our lives. These strongholds lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as sinful behaviors or substance abuse to numb the pain in unhealthy ways.
I believe that God is on mission to take back this generation. To set us apart for the work of the Lord as we have seen in so many places in scripture. It is our turn to rise and fight and build. Build up your emotional fortitude and build up your homes with the armor of God in your arsenal. With God’s hand over your life, you are equipped through the power of the Holy Spirit to rise and build.
Nehemiah 2:20 says, “The God of heaven Himself will prosper us; therefore we His servants will arise and build” (NKJV).
I pray that this devotional gives you strength. As you read through each day, learn to replace the lies of the enemy with the truth of scripture. Blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rudy Swigart’s new book challenges and inspires Christian men to stand firm in faith, heal from past wounds, and live out their God-given purpose with courage, conviction, and clarity.
Consumers can purchase “Men of the Sword: A 120-Day Devotional for Christian Men in the Battle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Men of the Sword: A 120-Day Devotional for Christian Men in the Battle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Swigart shares, “Men of God are targets for the enemy. The enemy knows that if he takes out the man, then he takes out the entire family. This battle has been set in motion for men and humanity since the experience in the garden. Gentlemen, make no mistake. We are at war. We are at war for our mental and emotional health. We are at war for our family unit, and we are at war for our children.
Each day as we arise, our minds are bombarded by the stressors of the day. For you, this may be the myriads of tasks that you have to accomplish that day. For others, it may be simply to get out of bed and face the day working through grief, loss, guilt, or shame. The tools of the evil one will keep us bound and paralyzed from moving forward if we allow them to continue to have a stronghold over our lives. These strongholds lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as sinful behaviors or substance abuse to numb the pain in unhealthy ways.
I believe that God is on mission to take back this generation. To set us apart for the work of the Lord as we have seen in so many places in scripture. It is our turn to rise and fight and build. Build up your emotional fortitude and build up your homes with the armor of God in your arsenal. With God’s hand over your life, you are equipped through the power of the Holy Spirit to rise and build.
Nehemiah 2:20 says, “The God of heaven Himself will prosper us; therefore we His servants will arise and build” (NKJV).
I pray that this devotional gives you strength. As you read through each day, learn to replace the lies of the enemy with the truth of scripture. Blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rudy Swigart’s new book challenges and inspires Christian men to stand firm in faith, heal from past wounds, and live out their God-given purpose with courage, conviction, and clarity.
Consumers can purchase “Men of the Sword: A 120-Day Devotional for Christian Men in the Battle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Men of the Sword: A 120-Day Devotional for Christian Men in the Battle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories