Michael Jude Schauer’s Newly Released "The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light" is an Adventurous and Faith-Inspired Children’s Fantasy Full of Courage and Friendship

“The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Jude Schauer is a thrilling tale that follows heroic hamsters as they face perilous challenges, inspiring young readers to embrace bravery, teamwork, and hope in the face of adversity.