Michael Jude Schauer’s Newly Released "The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light" is an Adventurous and Faith-Inspired Children’s Fantasy Full of Courage and Friendship
“The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Jude Schauer is a thrilling tale that follows heroic hamsters as they face perilous challenges, inspiring young readers to embrace bravery, teamwork, and hope in the face of adversity.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light”: a captivating and imaginative children’s fantasy story filled with suspense, heroism, and life lessons rooted in faith. “The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light” is the creation of published author, Michael Jude Schauer, who finds writing and storytelling to be as rewarding as his previous career in teaching. He often shared with his students the idea of using words wisely, emphasizing their power to express love, seek forgiveness, or convey anger. Inspired by Joseph Conrad’s belief that the written word allows readers to hear, feel, and see, he now dedicates his retirement to crafting stories that comfort, challenge, and inspire.
He enjoys spending time with his wife, Mary Rita, his four children, and nine grandchildren, including the newest addition, Maisie June. Travel and exploration fuel his desire to learn and share life’s truths, particularly the promises, mercy, and forgiveness of God. Influenced by authors such as Hans Christian Andersen, Lewis Carroll, Roald Dahl, J. M. Barrie, Dickens, Tolkien, and George MacDonald, he combines a love of reading, hiking, and adventure with a commitment to studying and applying the eternal teachings of Jesus Christ.
Schauer shares, “The castle was now at peace and whole forest was experiencing a season of harmony and rest. Until that fateful day when the wolf awoke, and he began to assemble a new army. This time, Serigala, the great wolf, gathered the angry baboons from Mount Papio and the giant jacaranda bees to help him overtake the castle. What happens to a castle stronghold when the residents become complacent, selfish, and lazy? What happens to a castle when the tower guards give up their posts and stop watching the walls for invaders? As Serigala and his angry horde of followers begin to gather at the bottom of the castle hill, time is running out to rescue Captain Nibbles. After being kidnapped by Serigala’s giant bees, new heroes must arise to help the hamsters rescue their captain from captivity in the nest of the bees and return him to the castle to face the attack of the black hearts. To make matters worse, Barnaby Bunch lies at the bottom of a dark pit trap. The hamsters, with the help of Sky Commander Paffuto, must find the Life Stone, which is hidden in the den of the cinnamon bears, then find the black echo hole where Barnaby’s life has come to an end. The castle has never been weaker, and Serigala and his army have never been stronger. Will Serigala retake the castle? Will the hamsters and all the forest animals come under his rule once again? Will the light of the castle be extinguished? How will goodness and hope ever prevail again? Who will arise to defend the castle?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Jude Schauer’s new book is a thrilling adventure designed to inspire courage, perseverance, and faith in young readers.
Consumers can purchase “The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lost Hamsters and the Castle of Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
