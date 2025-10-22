Denver Interior Designer Dennison Highlights “Flex Spaces” and the Evolution of Modern Homes
Is flexibility the new luxury? Denver designer Christine Dennison thinks so. Her firm, Dennison Interior Design, is redefining high-end living with adaptable “flex spaces” that merge elegance and everyday practicality.
Denver, CO, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As adaptable living becomes a priority for today’s homeowners, Dennison Interior Design is meeting the moment with “flex space” design. Led by founder and principal designer Christine Dennison, the Denver-based firm creates interiors that respond to evolving routines, from a kitchen island that converts into a dining table and an under-the-stairs play area designed to grow alongside the family. One standout concept even features a custom loft bed built on top of an integrated closet.
According to Dennison, this new demand isn’t merely about clever design, but rather reflects a broader cultural shift. “Homeowners want spaces that justify their footprint and furniture pieces that expand, conceal, or convert,” she explains. “We’ve entered an era where flexibility is a new form of luxury. Being able to reconfigure a space to fit the role you’re playing—parent, chef, host, professional, creator—gives people the sense of agency they’re craving.”
Dennison predicts that flex spaces will continue to shape what people expect from their homes. For designers, architects, and builders, understanding that desire for both beauty and adaptability will be key to connecting with the modern homeowner.
