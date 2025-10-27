Lashawnda Cannady’s Newly Released "Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!" is a Faith-Filled Guide to Christian Living and Encouragement

“Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lashawnda Cannady is a practical and inspirational guide that encourages believers to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ while supporting and uplifting one another in their daily walk of faith.