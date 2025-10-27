Lashawnda Cannady’s Newly Released "Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!" is a Faith-Filled Guide to Christian Living and Encouragement
“Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lashawnda Cannady is a practical and inspirational guide that encourages believers to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ while supporting and uplifting one another in their daily walk of faith.
Orangeburg, SC, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!”: an inspirational guide to faith and Christian fellowship. “Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!” is the creation of published author, Lashawnda Cannady, the founder and president of HEY! KEEP LOOKING UP CHRISTIAN LLC (H.K.L.U.C.), an organization dedicated to glorifying Jesus, encouraging fellow believers, sharing personal testimonies, and spreading the gospel with love and service.
Cannady shares, “Hey! Keep looking up, Christian.
As believing Christians, we deal with various situations and circumstances on a daily basis. Yes, most things that we go through are a direct attack from the enemy (Satan) and, also, the things of this world. But that’s to be expected (John 16:33). There are also things that we go through that are a direct result of us not standing firm on the Word of God and also not being mindful of how we represent our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in our Christian walk, which could indicate that we need to strengthen our personal relationship with him. These writings are first meant to bring and give God glory and honor.
They are also meant to show how much I love the Lord enough to engage and share with the readers what I have experienced as well as what the Holy Spirit has given to me—to both encourage and challenge us not to look so much at what the unsaved are doing that doesn’t lift up the name of Jesus and them not lifting up each other but us, as believing Christians, to take a look among ourselves not for the sake of criticism or to pass judgment on one another but to see what part we can play in helping to show the unsaved what it truly looks like to be a Christian. So we must encourage each other, as well as hold each other accountable, according to the Word of God and not through personal opinions (Ephesians 5:14–16, 19–21). So let’s lift Jesus up while keeping each other lifted up! It all starts with us as a unified body of Christ (believing Christians) (Matthew 5:13–16).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lashawnda Cannady’s new book provides readers with spiritual guidance, encouragement, and a call to unity within the Christian community.
Consumers can purchase “Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let’s Lift Jesus Up While Keeping Each Other Lifted Up!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
