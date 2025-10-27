Andrea B. Zimmerman’s Newly Released “The Essence of HOME” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Love, Faith, and Creating a Nurturing Home Atmosphere
“The Essence of HOME” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea B. Zimmerman is an inspiring guide that highlights how joy, love, and faith can transform homemaking into a ministry of encouragement and connection.
Mifflin, PA, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Essence of HOME”: a warm and inspiring look at the true heart of homemaking and how creating a peaceful, loving atmosphere can impact lives. “The Essence of HOME” is the creation of published author, Andrea B. Zimmerman, a young homesteader from Juniata County, PA, who is passionate about homemaking and inspiring others to see their true worth. Living with her husband, Shawn, on their rural homestead, she fills her days with gardens, orchards, and caring for animals while nurturing the hearts of those around her.
Zimmerman shares, “Whatever you are doing, let it be done in love because love and joy really are the backbone of creating that peaceful, inviting atmosphere. Whether you are hosting, organizing, decorating, or just doing the daily dozens, a peaceful heart, a joyful spirit, and a heart of love will overflow and touch the lives of those around you, creating that warm atmosphere of love and acceptance that so many people crave. Where the need is so great, a little bit of love will go a long way. Just do your best and leave the rest to God. You see, when your heart is right, God can do so much with what you have to offer, even when it feels small.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea B. Zimmerman’s new book is a thoughtful invitation to rediscover the beauty and purpose of home, offering readers encouragement, inspiration, and practical wisdom for daily living.
Consumers can purchase “The Essence of HOME” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Essence of HOME”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
