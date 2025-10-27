Louis McKnight’s New Book, “Walking Deacon,” is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Man’s Journey to Answer God’s Calling After the Death of His Brother
Blackwood, NJ, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Louis McKnight, who earned a culinary arts diploma, has completed his most recent book, “Walking Deacon”: a gripping and thought-provoking novel that centers around a young man whose life is forever shattered in the wake of his brother’s passing, forcing him to reconsider what his purpose in life will be.
“To my readers, this book is based loosely on truth; it’s about a young teenage black boy losing his life over a crap game, shooting dice, around Christmas in the streets of Camden, New Jersey,” writes McKnight. “Somehow, his older brother feels responsible for his death. Christmas for this family will never ever be the same, happy and peaceful.
“In no way are the characters nor the action in this story true. Please respect the wisdom, understanding, and knowledge of [my] message.
“Many have been called to serve God, but only a few answer. Will you answer? God opens doors no man can close and closes doors no man can open!”
Published by Fulton Books, Louis McKnight’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this emotionally resonant story of faith and purpose in the face of tragedy and loss. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Walking Deacon” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Walking Deacon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“To my readers, this book is based loosely on truth; it’s about a young teenage black boy losing his life over a crap game, shooting dice, around Christmas in the streets of Camden, New Jersey,” writes McKnight. “Somehow, his older brother feels responsible for his death. Christmas for this family will never ever be the same, happy and peaceful.
“In no way are the characters nor the action in this story true. Please respect the wisdom, understanding, and knowledge of [my] message.
“Many have been called to serve God, but only a few answer. Will you answer? God opens doors no man can close and closes doors no man can open!”
Published by Fulton Books, Louis McKnight’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this emotionally resonant story of faith and purpose in the face of tragedy and loss. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Walking Deacon” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Walking Deacon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories