Author Stephen A. Martin’s New Book "From Crimson to Black" is a Stirring Account That Follows a Vietnam Veteran Who Attempts to Write His Memoir While Battling Dementia
Recent release “From Crimson to Black” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen A. Martin is a powerful and compelling novel that centers around Joey Monroe, an aging Vietnam veteran who, after receiving a diagnosis of dementia, attempts to record his memories and his time in Vietnam before he loses all sense of who he is.
Visalia, CA, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen A. Martin, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a decorated Vietnam veteran and a lifelong Californian who enjoyed a distinguished business career, has completed his new book, “From Crimson to Black”: a poignant and thought-provoking tale of a Vietnam veteran who struggles to record his memories in the wake of a dementia diagnosis.
“‘From Crimson to Black’ is a profoundly moving novel depicting an aging Vietnam veteran and his struggle to write his memoir while grappling with the debilitating effects of the middle stages of dementia, attempting to rob him of his ability to remember tragic events during the Vietnam War,” shares Martin.
“From the projects of North Long Beach, California, to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco during the Summer of Love in 1967, and to the treacherous jungles of Vietnam, the narrative takes you on a journey of innocence, patriotism, and honor, capturing his horrific experiences in Vietnam, while showing the beauty of a country torn in half juxtaposed with the horrors of war and reflects on the emotional toll of both his military service and his current struggle with memory loss.
“Through this personal journey, the novel highlights themes of memory, trauma, and the enduring impact of war on the human psyche, all while displaying the frailty of youth slamming into the reality of death to his friends and comrades.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephen A. Martin’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong friendship with his high school friend Mark, who has dementia, as well as the author's own childhood growing up in California and serving in Vietnam. Emotionally stirring and candid, “From Crimson to Black” invites readers to contemplate the harsh reality of wars fought in a foreign land and the toll it takes on those who survived and are left haunted by the memories of their experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "From Crimson to Black" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
