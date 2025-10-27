Author Stephen A. Martin’s New Book "From Crimson to Black" is a Stirring Account That Follows a Vietnam Veteran Who Attempts to Write His Memoir While Battling Dementia

Recent release “From Crimson to Black” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen A. Martin is a powerful and compelling novel that centers around Joey Monroe, an aging Vietnam veteran who, after receiving a diagnosis of dementia, attempts to record his memories and his time in Vietnam before he loses all sense of who he is.