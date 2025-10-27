Author Paul E. Lingel’s New Book, "Safe Book," is a Compelling Story That Centers Around an Aspiring Writer as He Navigates the Twists and Turns of His Life
Recent release “Safe Book” from Page Publishing author Paul E. Lingel is a riveting novel that follows an aspiring writer who, after years of rejections and heartache, finds his life forever changed when he finally discovers his stories are to be published. But as he finds success, he must also deal with personal struggles alongside his joys and triumphs.
New York, NY, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul E. Lingel, native New Yorker who never lost his love of New York City and the NY Yankees despite retiring to Florida to be closer to his family, has completed his new book, “Safe Book”: a thrilling tale that follows a young man’s path to find success as a writer, and the various challenges he must face both professionally and personally in his pursuits.
“‘Safe Book’ is the story of an aspiring writer and the obstacles and struggles he encountered in his quest for recognition,” writes Lingel. “His journey took many turns and detours from the dangers of working the night shift in a convenience store in a crime-infested neighborhood to a security guard in a hospital where the trauma unit was always filled.
“His journey mirrors those of many who are trying to make ends meet while still pursuing their creative endeavors—always hoping that the next mail delivery will bring the long-awaited letter that his stories will be published. After many rejections, one day that letter did indeed arrive.
“His many disappointments faded into the background whenever he stepped off the train and onto the platform at Penn Station. On those days, he was rejuvenated by the excitement of New York City and found peace wandering through the Metropolitan Museum of Art. At the end of the day, he was able to head back to his life across the Hudson River.
“Share the joy he felt when his long-awaited vacation arrived each year and he would rent a car and roam the shores of Long Island, finding the waves of the ocean a tranquil quiet for his soul.
“Follow his search for a soulmate after his wife gets on a bus over Christmas and never returns home, leaving him with many unanswered questions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul E. Lingel’s engaging tale is a powerful story of unfulfilled dreams and hope for the future, as well as the resilience of the human spirit in the face of rejection and heartache. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Safe Book” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Safe Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
