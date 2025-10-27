Author Paul E. Lingel’s New Book, "Safe Book," is a Compelling Story That Centers Around an Aspiring Writer as He Navigates the Twists and Turns of His Life

Recent release “Safe Book” from Page Publishing author Paul E. Lingel is a riveting novel that follows an aspiring writer who, after years of rejections and heartache, finds his life forever changed when he finally discovers his stories are to be published. But as he finds success, he must also deal with personal struggles alongside his joys and triumphs.