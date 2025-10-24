Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages.
Myrtle Beach, SC, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kai Blue & Co., the sustainable bamboo clothing brand loved for its ocean-inspired designs, announces the launch of Open Ocean 2.0—a reimagined collection that blends serene seaside hues with upgraded comfort and quality.
Building on the beloved Open Ocean print, this new release introduces an expanded lineup of luxuriously soft bamboo essentials. Families can now enjoy the signature buttery-smooth fabric in a variety of favorites, including zippies with foldover foot cuffs, two-piece pajamas, sleep dresses, and nightgowns—crafted for peaceful dreams and effortless mornings. For effortless daytime comfort, the collection also features bodysuits, twirl dresses, and relaxed-fit adult joggers perfect for matching family moments.
Beyond apparel, Open Ocean 2.0 makes waves in home comfort with a new range of bamboo pillowcases, quilted bamboo blankets, and plush-backed bamboo blankets designed for year-round coziness. Every piece carries the signature Kai Blue touch—gentle on sensitive skin, temperature-regulating, and sustainably made for families who value comfort and care for the planet.
Inspired by the tranquility of open water, Open Ocean 2.0 captures coastal calm in a palette of soft blues and drifting whitecaps—an invitation to unwind and breathe deeply. From bedtime cuddles to lazy weekend mornings, this collection wraps every moment in ocean breeze softness.
Founder and CEO Bruna Gates shares: “Open Ocean 2.0 celebrates what our customers love most—comfort, sustainability, and the timeless beauty of the sea. It’s a collection that feels like home to every family who loves the deep blue sea.”
Open Ocean 2.0 launches exclusively at KaiBlueCo.com and in the brand’s Whatnot live shopping events. Customers are invited to dive in early—these tides don’t last long.
