The Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone Announces Official Grand Opening in Hallandale Beach
Steakhouse Launches Friday, November 7, 2025.
Miami, FL, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meat N’ Bone, the nationally acclaimed premium butcher, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest restaurant concept: The Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone, located at 601 N Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009.
The Grand Opening kicks off Friday, November 7, 2025, with a weekend-long celebration, including exclusive giveaways, surprise goodies, and specialty Meat N’ Bone products for anyone coming for lunch or dinner during the launch weekend.
The Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone builds on the brand’s established reputation as South Florida’s leading purveyor of premium meats, with multiple boutique butcher shops across the region and its flagship restaurant, The Wagyu Bar, which has been nationally recognized for redefining the casual steakhouse experience.
This newest concept from the Meat N’ Bone team represents the evolution of their restaurant vision — delivering a more elevated, refined experience while maintaining the brand’s hallmark of accessibility and quality. Guests will enjoy some of the world’s most exclusive Wagyu and rare steak selections, served in a Japanese-inspired setting where they will be guided by a knowledgeable team who share the story, origin, and craftsmanship behind every cut.
Inside the space, diners will also find a boutique Meat N’ Bone retail shop, offering guests the opportunity to bring home the same rare, chef-grade proteins showcased on the menu. This integration of fine dining and retail underscores Meat N’ Bone’s commitment to making world-class products available to discerning food lovers both at home and while dining out.
“At The Wagyu House, our goal is to offer the best-in-class steakhouse experience while keeping it approachable and versatile,” said Luis Mata, CEO of Meat N’ Bone. “Our menu is designed so every guest — whether enjoying a casual lunch or a special dinner — can have an exceptional culinary experience. Some dishes feature rare, high-end cuts, but we’ve also created options that make this level of quality accessible to everyone in the community.”
The launch of The Wagyu House marks an important milestone for Meat N’ Bone, expanding its footprint across South Florida with yet another distinctive concept that merges education, premiumness, and value into a single culinary destination.
Address: 601 N Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
About Meat N’ Bone
Founded in 2018, Meat N’ Bone is a premium omnichannel butcher that has disrupted the meat industry by giving consumers access to rare, chef-grade proteins once reserved for high-end restaurants. With over 450 premium products sourced from the US, Japan, Australia, and Spain, the company has earned recognition as one of America’s best butchers, trusted by Michelin-starred chefs and home gourmets alike.
Today, Meat N’ Bone operates a growing network of retail boutiques and dining concepts, including the award-winning The Wagyu Bar in Miami and the newly launched Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone in Hallandale Beach — furthering its mission to bring traceable, world-class proteins to every table.
Gabriel LLaurado
(877) 448-6328
meatnbone.com
