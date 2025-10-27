Author Richard Lane’s New Book, "Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game," Reveals the Holy Amendments to the Law Within Scripture

Recent release “Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game” from Covenant Books author Richard Lane is a powerful and eye-opening look at the amendments to God’s Holy Law that have been revealed through Scripture for his children to follow on their journey to salvation and life everlasting.