Author Richard Lane’s New Book, "Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game," Reveals the Holy Amendments to the Law Within Scripture
Recent release “Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game” from Covenant Books author Richard Lane is a powerful and eye-opening look at the amendments to God’s Holy Law that have been revealed through Scripture for his children to follow on their journey to salvation and life everlasting.
Altus, OK, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Lane, author of “Declaration of the Independence of the People of God” and the “Constitution of the People of God”, has completed his new book, “Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game”: a poignant, faith-based guide to understanding the Holy Amendments meant to be added to God’s laws that his followers must respect to remain within his glory and salvation.
“From the author of the ‘Declaration of Independence of the People of God’ and the ‘Constitution of the People of God’, comes the ‘Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God; the Law of the Spirit of Life’, which contains mysteries of God unveiled, and revelations through Yeshua made known; this book is a light unto the People of God; as We are the light to the world,” writes Lane. “Nothing will ever be the same!
“These Holy Amendments are profitable for doctrine, reproof, correction, and instruction in righteousness; the Holy Magnifications of pure religion of the Supreme Law of the People of God of the Holy Nation, the Kingdom of Yeshua on the face of the earth. To walk after the Spirit of Mashiach; walk therefore in His Way, love God, serve Him, keeping His commandments do justly, love mercy, walk humbly with God; One Faith; having same Mind, the same love, of One Accord.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Lane’s new book will leave a lasting impact on those willing to open themselves up to Christ’s teachings and the laws that God has imparted to his chosen followers. Drawing from Scriptural text, “Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game” promises to be a vital resource for those seeking to have a deeper understanding of the Holy Laws of the People of God.
Readers can purchase “Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“From the author of the ‘Declaration of Independence of the People of God’ and the ‘Constitution of the People of God’, comes the ‘Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God; the Law of the Spirit of Life’, which contains mysteries of God unveiled, and revelations through Yeshua made known; this book is a light unto the People of God; as We are the light to the world,” writes Lane. “Nothing will ever be the same!
“These Holy Amendments are profitable for doctrine, reproof, correction, and instruction in righteousness; the Holy Magnifications of pure religion of the Supreme Law of the People of God of the Holy Nation, the Kingdom of Yeshua on the face of the earth. To walk after the Spirit of Mashiach; walk therefore in His Way, love God, serve Him, keeping His commandments do justly, love mercy, walk humbly with God; One Faith; having same Mind, the same love, of One Accord.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Lane’s new book will leave a lasting impact on those willing to open themselves up to Christ’s teachings and the laws that God has imparted to his chosen followers. Drawing from Scriptural text, “Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game” promises to be a vital resource for those seeking to have a deeper understanding of the Holy Laws of the People of God.
Readers can purchase “Amendments to the Constitution of the People of God: King Yeshua, New Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories