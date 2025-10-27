Author Dr. Brenda Kendrick’s New Book, "Glimpse Through My Stained Glass: 14 Days of Simple Truths for Living," Explores the Importance of Faith in Facing Life’s Struggle

Recent release “Glimpse Through My Stained Glass: 14 Days of Simple Truths for Living” from Covenant Books author Dr. Brenda Kendrick is a powerful and thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as she recounts fourteen instances from her life in which her faith in the Lord has helped her and many others weather the life’s storm and endure through life’s challenges.