Author Dr. Brenda Kendrick’s New Book, "Glimpse Through My Stained Glass: 14 Days of Simple Truths for Living," Explores the Importance of Faith in Facing Life’s Struggle
Recent release “Glimpse Through My Stained Glass: 14 Days of Simple Truths for Living” from Covenant Books author Dr. Brenda Kendrick is a powerful and thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as she recounts fourteen instances from her life in which her faith in the Lord has helped her and many others weather the life’s storm and endure through life’s challenges.
Jasper, AL, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Brenda Kendrick, who earned a bachelor of religious education, master of ministry in biblical counseling, and doctor of ministry in missions from Covington Theological Seminary, has completed his/her new book, “Glimpse Through My Stained Glass: 14 Days of Simple Truths for Living”: a stirring account that invites readers to discover how one’s faith and relationship with God can serve as a beacon of hope, turning life’s challenges into miraculous instances of growth and healing.
Dr. Brenda Kendrick has served as a chaplain with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and has been on numerous mission trips to Honduras with the Alabama Honduras Medical Educational Network as a member of the It’s a God-Thing Team, serving as liaison in counseling and evangelism. She and her husband, Dennis Kendrick, are members of Eastside Baptist Church in Alabama, where he is a deacon, and she is involved in ladies’ ministries.
“The experiences documented in this book cover over forty years of ministry gathered from being both a preacher’s kid and preacher’s wife but mostly from being human,” shares Dr. Kendrick. “Humanly speaking, everyone has a story, and the true stories of everyday people found in this book will be an encouragement to your faith. Herein are fourteen sections that explore simple truths of hope for everyday living. Sections include stories of miracles disguised as problems because only people with problems are candidates for miracles. You will encounter people who trusted God enough to raise the umbrella of faith in their storms of fear. Challenges of many kinds became blessings.
“God wants to help you pick up the broken pieces of your life and allow Him to fit them back together—the same brokenness that shattered your world can be used by God to help heal you. You are God’s glorious masterpiece in the making. Being broken does not mean the end; it can mean the beginning of the best of the best. When God’s love comes into a heart, everything changes. His love turns the darkness into glorious rays of mercy and grace. When fear is present, faith loses, but when faith is present, fear loses, and hope is born. Simple truths from God’s Word heals all wounds. And the simple truth of salvation through Jesus Christ delivers peace with God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Brenda Kendrick’s new book will captivate readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to open themselves up to the incredible possibilities that can arise when one trusts in God’s plan for them.
Readers can purchase “Glimpse Through My Stained Glass: 14 Days of Simple Truths for Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
