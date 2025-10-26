Ideal Nutrition Storefront Opening in St. Petersburg
Ideal Nutrition is preparing to bring its chef-crafted, ready-to-enjoy healthy meals to downtown St. Petersburg with a new franchise storefront opening Friday, October 24.
Saint Petersburg, FL, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ideal Nutrition is preparing to bring its chef-crafted, ready-to-enjoy healthy meals to downtown St. Petersburg with a new franchise storefront opening Friday, October 24 at 360 2nd Avenue South, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701.
The new location will give residents and visitors access to a wide variety of freshly prepared meals designed to make healthy eating both simple and affordable. This franchise expansion continues Ideal Nutrition’s commitment to growing across Florida while supporting local communities through hiring, partnerships, and philanthropy.
“Expanding to St. Petersburg is an exciting milestone in Ideal Nutrition’s journey. This vibrant community deserves convenient access to fresh, healthy meals, and we’re proud to bring our mission here—making nutritious eating simple and accessible for everyone,” said Wolfgang Brunet, CEO and Founder of Ideal Nutrition
“As a franchise owner, I’m proud to bring Ideal Nutrition’s meals to St. Petersburg,” said Caleb McDonnell, Ideal Nutrition franchise owner. “This community values health and convenience, and we’re excited to deliver both.”
The St. Petersburg franchise location reflects Ideal Nutrition’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to healthy, convenient meals throughout Florida.
