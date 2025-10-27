Author Teresa L. Wallace’s New Book, "Gus Goes to the Farm," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Dog Named Gus Who Manages to Save the Day While Visiting the Farm

Recent release “Gus Goes to the Farm” from Covenant Books author Teresa L. Wallace is a heartfelt story that follows Gus, a lovable dog who travels with Grandpa to visit the family farm. While learning how to protect the farm from Toby, the farm dog, Gus finds himself on a wild adventure when the chickens end up getting into trouble.