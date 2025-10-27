Author Teresa L. Wallace’s New Book, "Gus Goes to the Farm," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Dog Named Gus Who Manages to Save the Day While Visiting the Farm
Recent release “Gus Goes to the Farm” from Covenant Books author Teresa L. Wallace is a heartfelt story that follows Gus, a lovable dog who travels with Grandpa to visit the family farm. While learning how to protect the farm from Toby, the farm dog, Gus finds himself on a wild adventure when the chickens end up getting into trouble.
Alton, MO, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teresa L. Wallace, a loving wife and grandmother, as well as a writer and artist from the Ozarks Hills of South Missouri who holds a B.A. in Elementary Education from the College of the Ozarks and an Art Certification from Missouri State University, has completed her new book, “Gus Goes to the Farm”: a riveting story of an adventurous dog who finds himself saving the day while visiting the family farm.
“Gus is excited to visit the farm with Grandpa,” writes Wallace. “Toby, the old farm dog, is happy to show off his farm to Gus. There’s so much to do, including the night patrol. But Gus is ready to help! Unfortunately, that’s when the chickens get into trouble. Will Gus be able to save those screeching hens?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Teresa L. Wallace’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Gus’s thrilling journey to save the chickens from their mysterious intruder who has caused a ruckus in the hen house.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Wallace’s story to life, “Gus Goes to the Farm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story of family, courage, and man’s best friend over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Gus Goes to the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
