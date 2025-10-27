Author Wayne Paul Tupper’s New Book, “Boomer: In the Theater of Fearful Tragedies,” Explores the Life and Times of Colonel George B. Boomer of the Union Army
Recent release “Boomer: In the Theater of Fearful Tragedies” from Covenant Books author Wayne Paul Tupper is a thought-provoking biography of George B. Boomer, a little-known colonel who served in the Civil War and played a vital part in the Union’s victory. Starting from his humble birth to eventual death, Tupper takes readers on a riveting journey of one man’s search for purpose.
Worcester, MA, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Paul Tupper, a practicing attorney, devout Christian, and loving father from Central Massachusetts who holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Tulsa Oklahoma, has completed his new book, “Boomer: In the Theater of Fearful Tragedies”: a stirring look at the life and legacy of a Civil War colonel who has been mostly forgotten about despite his immense contributions to the Union’s cause.
“‘Boomer: In the Theater of Fearful Tragedies’ is a nonfiction account of the life of Colonel George B. Boomer, a little-known bridge builder and combat veteran who served in the Civil War of the United States,” writes Tupper. “He was the son of a Baptist minister from Sutton, Massachusetts, who struggled with his Christian faith while searching for God’s plan for his life. While his formal education was limited by a youthful disability of the eyes, he became a self-taught master bridge builder who learned to speak multiple languages while living in the state of Missouri. However, he is most known for his skills as a military commander who received compliments from Ulysses S. Grant.
“Colonel Boomer was the commander of the Twenty-Sixth Missouri Regiment, and he served in the western theater of the war. He was actively involved in Pope’s campaign against Island Number Ten, and he suffered severe wounds at the Battle of Iuka, Mississippi. His greatest military accomplishment occurred during the pivotal battle of Champion’s Hill, and it is likely that the actions of his brigade were largely responsible for the Union victory.
“Boomer endured tragedies in his civilian life and his life in the military at the hands of ambitious political figures who brought him great grief. However, he would ultimately find his life’s meaning in a peach orchard just outside Vicksburg, Mississippi. His selfless actions saved the lives of many of the men under his command. His veteran sacrifice for his country needs to be remembered.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wayne Paul Tupper’s new book brings to life an often-overlooked individual whose contributions to American history cannot be overstated, making it a must-read for anyone interested in Civil War history.
Readers can purchase “Boomer: In the Theater of Fearful Tragedies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
