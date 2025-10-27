Author Wayne Paul Tupper’s New Book, “Boomer: In the Theater of Fearful Tragedies,” Explores the Life and Times of Colonel George B. Boomer of the Union Army

Recent release “Boomer: In the Theater of Fearful Tragedies” from Covenant Books author Wayne Paul Tupper is a thought-provoking biography of George B. Boomer, a little-known colonel who served in the Civil War and played a vital part in the Union’s victory. Starting from his humble birth to eventual death, Tupper takes readers on a riveting journey of one man’s search for purpose.