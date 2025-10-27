Author Julie Wiles’s New Book, "Life’s A Dance," is an Inspiring Children’s Story That Offers Advice for Young Readers with Big Dreams

Recent release “Life’s a Dance” from Covenant Books author Julie Wiles is a heartfelt story about a young girl named Reagan, who from the time she was little, dreamed of spending her life dancing. Helping her understand how life is like a dance, her grandmother, Mo, gives her helpful advice on how she can live every day of her life doing what she truly loves, whether she’s dancing or not.