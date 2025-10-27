Author Julie Wiles’s New Book, "Life’s A Dance," is an Inspiring Children’s Story That Offers Advice for Young Readers with Big Dreams
Recent release “Life’s a Dance” from Covenant Books author Julie Wiles is a heartfelt story about a young girl named Reagan, who from the time she was little, dreamed of spending her life dancing. Helping her understand how life is like a dance, her grandmother, Mo, gives her helpful advice on how she can live every day of her life doing what she truly loves, whether she’s dancing or not.
Leawood, KS, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Julie Wiles, from a small town in Southeast Kansas, has completed her new book, “Life’s A Dance”: an impactful children’s story that helps young readers and listeners understand how to balance big dreams with a happy life.
Author Julie Wiles is the mother of three children and a grandmother of eight wonderful grandchildren. Helping children read and write in the preschool and public-school setting was one of her most cherished roles. She loved creating stories to make reading enjoyable for children. Her most cherished desire was to write children’s books for each of her grandchildren, depicting the many memories they have shared.
Wiles writes, “One day when she was visiting her Mo, she told her that all she wanted to do in life was dance. Mo explained to her that things she would do in life would be like dancing and that her life would be a continuous performance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julie Wiles’s new book presents an engaging story with memorable characters.
Readers can purchase “Life’s A Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
