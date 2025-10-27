Author James Damato’s New Book, "Once Upon a Tee Time," is an Impactful Coming-of-Age Story That Follows Twins Discovering Their Places in the World
Recent release “Once Upon a Tee Time” from Covenant Books author James Damato is a meaningful story that introduces twelve-year-old twins Madeline and Patrick, who are learning how to get along with each other and how to make good choices.
Chicago, IL, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Damato has completed his new book, “Once Upon a Tee Time”: an inspiring story that takes readers into the lives of Madeline (Maddie) and Patrick (Paddy) McDivott, twelve-year-old twins who have grown to love playacting, teasing, or otherwise outdoing each other to prevail in their years-long sibling rivalry. Readers join them as they struggle to part with their comfortable yet self-destructive behaviors and embrace a very different approach toward their relationship.
To change their ways, they are often faced with having to display some courage. Coming face-to-face with one’s inner demons and finding a way to defeat them is tough enough to do as an adult, much less a twelve-year-old. Yet each confrontation, alarming as it may first appear to be, also provides them with a chance to experience a sense of joy—if they can choose wisely.
To help them move along, they are guided by their parents, teachers, coaches, friends, and even a small dog. Each in its own way helps them acquire a new insight or value. One of their best teachers turns out not to be a human or an animal, but a golf course. Although remaining silent throughout, it teaches them some valuable lessons, and all without ever saying a word.
PGA member and professional golf instructor Chuck Lynch praises the work, sharing, “’Once Upon a Tee Time’ is a simple story, but don’t be fooled. It delivers a very powerful punch. More often than not, its messaging is as easy to read as a six-inch tap-in putt. But it can also be (as we golfers might say when describing the condition of the rough) ‘sneaky-deep.’”
He continues, “A cursory read-through is sure to cause parents and grandparents (like me) to smile, perhaps even laugh a bit, as it conjures up a fond childhood memory. It may cause others to recall what it was like to come of age during far less complicated times. Yet, occasionally, it speaks in far more serious tones, requiring readers to take a ‘deeper dive’ and explore it beneath the surface.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Damato’s new book provides valuable insight for young readers.
Readers can purchase “Once Upon a Tee Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
To change their ways, they are often faced with having to display some courage. Coming face-to-face with one’s inner demons and finding a way to defeat them is tough enough to do as an adult, much less a twelve-year-old. Yet each confrontation, alarming as it may first appear to be, also provides them with a chance to experience a sense of joy—if they can choose wisely.
To help them move along, they are guided by their parents, teachers, coaches, friends, and even a small dog. Each in its own way helps them acquire a new insight or value. One of their best teachers turns out not to be a human or an animal, but a golf course. Although remaining silent throughout, it teaches them some valuable lessons, and all without ever saying a word.
PGA member and professional golf instructor Chuck Lynch praises the work, sharing, “’Once Upon a Tee Time’ is a simple story, but don’t be fooled. It delivers a very powerful punch. More often than not, its messaging is as easy to read as a six-inch tap-in putt. But it can also be (as we golfers might say when describing the condition of the rough) ‘sneaky-deep.’”
He continues, “A cursory read-through is sure to cause parents and grandparents (like me) to smile, perhaps even laugh a bit, as it conjures up a fond childhood memory. It may cause others to recall what it was like to come of age during far less complicated times. Yet, occasionally, it speaks in far more serious tones, requiring readers to take a ‘deeper dive’ and explore it beneath the surface.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Damato’s new book provides valuable insight for young readers.
Readers can purchase “Once Upon a Tee Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories