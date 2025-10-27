Author Caverlen Revels’s New Book, "Leo Meets Dalton," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Mouse Named Leo Who Meets His Special Friend’s Grandson, Dalton

Recent release “Leo Meets Dalton” from Covenant Books author Caverlen Revels is a riveting story of a young mouse named Leo, who has become great friends with the woman who owns the house he lives under. When her grandson comes to visit, Leo is thrilled to finally meet him and learn all about him and his family.