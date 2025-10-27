Author Caverlen Revels’s New Book, "Leo Meets Dalton," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Mouse Named Leo Who Meets His Special Friend’s Grandson, Dalton
Recent release “Leo Meets Dalton” from Covenant Books author Caverlen Revels is a riveting story of a young mouse named Leo, who has become great friends with the woman who owns the house he lives under. When her grandson comes to visit, Leo is thrilled to finally meet him and learn all about him and his family.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Caverlen Revels, a Lumbee Indian who was born and raised in Robeson County, North Carolina, and the fourth generation of sharecroppers, has completed his new book, “Leo Meets Dalton”: a heartfelt tale of a mouse who becomes good friends with a young boy.
“Leo is a mouse that lives under Grandma’s house with his large family,” writes Revels. “He is very precarious and wants to become friends with Dalton. Be sure to check out Leo’s first book, ‘My Grandma’s Friend Leo the Mouse’, to keep up with Leo!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Caverlen Revels’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Leo’s adventures with Dalton, exploring how such different individuals could become such great friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Revels’s story to life, “Leo Meets Dalton” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Leo Meets Dalton” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
