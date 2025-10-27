Author Stephenie Sloan Soester’s New Book, "Destiny of the Roses: Beyond Synchronicity," Explores the Messages and Signs the Author Has Received Throughout Her Life

Recent release “Destiny of the Roses: Beyond Synchronicity” from Covenant Books author Stephenie Sloan Soester is a thought-provoking collection of moments the author has experienced in life in which she has noticed connections and messages that seem too perfect to not be from the divine. With each message, Soester shares how her faith has only grown, helping her through life’s trials.