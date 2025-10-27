Author Stephenie Sloan Soester’s New Book, "Destiny of the Roses: Beyond Synchronicity," Explores the Messages and Signs the Author Has Received Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Destiny of the Roses: Beyond Synchronicity” from Covenant Books author Stephenie Sloan Soester is a thought-provoking collection of moments the author has experienced in life in which she has noticed connections and messages that seem too perfect to not be from the divine. With each message, Soester shares how her faith has only grown, helping her through life’s trials.
Victoria, TX, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephenie Sloan Soester, who enjoys going to the beach, bonfires, playing games, a good movie, music, nature walks, planting flowers, and trying new restaurants, has completed her new book, “Destiny of the Roses: Beyond Synchronicity”: a collection of real-life synchronicities and chance happenings with the evidence to back them up that the author has experienced to help strengthen her faith.
In “Destiny of the RosesL Beyond Synchronicity,” author Stephenie Sloan Soester once again reveals the moments and chance happenings in her life that she believes are not coincidences, but rather God’s doing to provide messages of guidance in her life. From visions in clouds to license plates and signs that have had a deeper meaning for her, Soester shares it all in the hope of inspiring readers to open their eyes to the possibilities that God is sending their way.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephenie Sloan Soester’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover these true moments of synchronicity that help to reinforce the author’s faith. Driven by her desire to share God’s messages, Soester shares “Destiny of the Roses: Beyond Synchronicity” to remind readers that God is always speaking to those willing to listen.
Readers can purchase “Destiny of the Roses: Beyond Synchronicity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
