Author Marguerite Cherry’s New Book, "Ida and Opal," is a Charming Children’s Story That Celebrates the Joy of Friendship at Any Age
Recent release “Ida and Opal” from Covenant Books author Marguerite Cherry follows two grandmothers on a journey of growing friendship and a surprise adventure.
Converse, TX, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marguerite Cherry has completed her new book, “Ida and Opal”: an engaging children’s story that introduces Ida, who is always looking for adventure, and Opal, who likes things just the way they have always been. As the two friends work through their differences, they discover balance and the beauty of celebrating friends for being exactly who they are.
Author Marguerite Cherry lives in her tiny house in Texas with more than enough room for family, friends, and neighbors. More comfortable in a small airplane than a motorcycle, Marguerite encourages readers to explore the world. She believes curious, fun stories are the recipe for friendship and adventure at any age.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marguerite Cherry’s new book features vibrant illustrations that help to bring these memorable characters to life.
Readers can purchase “Ida and Opal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
