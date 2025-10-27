Author Delbert Rich’s New book,"Circles," is a Poignant and Compelling Collection of Poems That Reflect on the Author’s Lived Experiences and the World Around Him
Recent release “Circles” from Covenant Books author Delbert Rich is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems exploring different moral questions inspired by the author’s life, including questions on love, relationships, and dreams of a life gone by.
Princeton, IL, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Delbert Rich, a dedicated father and grandfather who recently retired to enjoy the outdoors and coach youth sports, has completed his new book, “Circles”: a riveting series of poems that delve into the author’s lived experiences, offering a candid look at his struggles, triumphs, and philosophical quandaries.
In “Circles,” readers are invited to meander through the life of the author, where topics vary from moral questions and philosophy to loves won and lost, relationships, day-to-day experiences, and dreams of a life gone by. With each entry, Rich opens his very soul to connect with readers from all backgrounds as he ponders life’s greatest mysteries through his rich poetry.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Delbert Rich’s new book is sure to resonate with readers as they delve into the author’s incredible gift of prose, offering something for everyone with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and honest, “Circles” weaves a beautiful, intimate tapestry of the author’s life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers can purchase “Circles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
