Author Brandon Nicholas’s New Book, "Count the Monsters," is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Learn How to Count with the Help of Playful Little Monsters

Recent release “Count the Monsters” from Covenant Books author Brandon Nicholas is a captivating story that follows a group of little monsters who love to play and count numbers. With the help of these little monsters, readers of all ages will be encouraged to practice their counting and learn how to count to ten.