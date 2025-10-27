Author Brandon Nicholas’s New Book, "Count the Monsters," is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Learn How to Count with the Help of Playful Little Monsters
Recent release “Count the Monsters” from Covenant Books author Brandon Nicholas is a captivating story that follows a group of little monsters who love to play and count numbers. With the help of these little monsters, readers of all ages will be encouraged to practice their counting and learn how to count to ten.
New York, NY, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Nicholas, an artist from Ohio who enjoys drawing, producing music, and spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “Count the Monsters”: a riveting counting book that follows a group of playful monsters who love counting to the number ten, and wish to do so with the help of readers.
“Little monsters run and play, climbing numbers every way, different colors and different shapes, but these little monsters feel the same,” writes Brandon. “They’re shy and bashful, but honest and cute. They would love to count to ten with you. I know monsters can be strange and scary, but sometimes they’re extraordinary!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brandon Nicholas’s new book will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this exciting book that mixes together art and learning to teach children how to count. With cute and interesting monster designs on each page, “Count the Monsters” will keep young readers engaged with each turn of the page, fostering an early love of education and reading.
Readers can purchase “Count the Monsters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
