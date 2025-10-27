Author Carol Reed’s New Book, “A Day with God: Spiritual Growth Devotional Study Guide,” Aims to Help Readers Recognize God’s Presence in Their Daily Lives

Recent release “A Day with God: Spiritual Growth Devotional Study Guide” from Covenant Books author Carol Reed is a compelling daily devotional that takes readers on a year-long journey of setting aside time each day to reflect upon God’s presence, helping them to know that He is always beside them each and every day.