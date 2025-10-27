Author Carol Reed’s New Book, “A Day with God: Spiritual Growth Devotional Study Guide,” Aims to Help Readers Recognize God’s Presence in Their Daily Lives
Recent release “A Day with God: Spiritual Growth Devotional Study Guide” from Covenant Books author Carol Reed is a compelling daily devotional that takes readers on a year-long journey of setting aside time each day to reflect upon God’s presence, helping them to know that He is always beside them each and every day.
Lashmeet, WV, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol Reed, a disciple of Christ and teacher of the Bible who leads adult Sunday school class and Women of Grace Bible Study, has completed her new book, “A Day with God: Spiritual Growth Devotional Study Guide”: a year long daily devotional that focuses on fostering appreciation for the Lord each day, encouraging readers to set aside time to focus on and be present with God.
“At a time when the world is filled with much anxiety and trepidation, God has recorded in His Word everything we need to know to be prepared for whatever happens,” shares Reed. “He has graciously given me the inspiration to write ‘A Day with God’ as a tool to guide you, teach you, and assure you of His good plan for your life.
“‘A Day with God’ is an open invitation to recognize that your heavenly Father is always with you. His desire is to draw you to Himself and help you throughout the day. God is your source of life, your teacher of wisdom, your sustainer in times of trouble, and your hope of eternal joy in His presence one day.
“Whether you start your day with God or set aside time for Him at noon or in the evening, you will find that He makes your life richer, sweeter, and more peaceful. Do not neglect or marginalize the most vital few minutes of your day. Riches beyond compare are the reward for those who spend time in communion with God every day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Reed’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help others know the Word of God, understand it, and share it with others. Inspired by her own faith-based journey, Reed aims to help bring readers closer to Christ through the Holy Scripture, revealing that He is always waiting for his children with open arms.
Readers can purchase “A Day with God: Spiritual Growth Devotional Study Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
