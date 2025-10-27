Joseph Warfield’s New Book, “Wise As An Owl, Stubborn As A Mule, Sly As A Fox, Memory Like An Elephant,” Follows Four Friends on Their Quest to See the Largest Forest
Riverdale, GA, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph Warfield, a television producer and host of the syndicated podcast “The Joe Warfield Show: A Podcast”, has completed his most recent book, “Wise As An Owl, Stubborn As A Mule, Sly As A Fox, Memory Like An Elephant”: a charming story of four animal friends who set off from the comfort of their home in order to see the world’s largest forest, encountering all sorts of new friends and scary situations along the way.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, author Joseph Warfield is a graduate of George Mason University, where he received a BA in communications, and an MSBC from Spalding University. An avid music lover and traveler, he can often be found at concerts and music festivals worldwide. Warfield loves all things creative and believes in using the power of storytelling to encourage others in accomplishing their dreams. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
“Meet Fen Fox, Olsen Owl, Elle Elephant, and Mikey Mule, four friends from Personality Forest who set out on a journey to the largest forest in the land, Manhattan Forest, where all kinds of animals live and thrive,” writes Warfield. “Join the friends on an adventure where they’ll discover new places, great animals, and learn valuable lessons along the way, keeping you in touch with your fuzzy-wuzzy side!”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph Warfield’s book will transport readers as they follow Fen, Olsen, Elle, and Mikey’s grand adventure into unknown lands. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Warfield’s tale to life, “Wise As An Owl, Stubborn As A Mule, Sly As A Fox, Memory Like An Elephant” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page and eager for more long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Wise As An Owl, Stubborn As A Mule, Sly As A Fox, Memory Like An Elephant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories