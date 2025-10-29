Do DEI Right by Michelle Bogan Feferman to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author and seasoned industry professional Michelle Bogan Feferman will release her new book, Do DEI Right (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-171-1, 979-8-88797-173-5, 979-8-88797-174-2) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.