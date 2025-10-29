Do DEI Right by Michelle Bogan Feferman to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and seasoned industry professional Michelle Bogan Feferman will release her new book, Do DEI Right (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-171-1, 979-8-88797-173-5, 979-8-88797-174-2) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
Hartford, CT, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) drive business success, Michelle Bogan Feferman offers a transformative roadmap for embedding DEI into the DNA of your organization with Do DEI Right. Grounded in the proven Equity At Work™ DEI Maturity Model, the book guides leaders step-by-step from laying the foundational culture of psychological safety to operationalizing DEI in every facet of the organization, and ultimately to achieving sustained, continuous improvement.
Feferman demonstrates that companies centered on DEI cultivate more engaged, productive, and loyal employees while outperforming competitors in revenue, profitability, innovation, and market reach. This success stems from ensuring every individual feels seen, heard, and valued — not within a broken system assumed to be fair, but within one intentionally built to be equitable, which leads to a more dynamic and resilient organization.
This book unpacks how to create and sustain meaningful DEI strategies through real-world examples, case studies, and best practices. You’ll learn how to leverage data and analytics to identify opportunity areas, build employee lifecycle maps, and implement equitable policies, benefits, and processes. Discover how ERGs (Employee Resource Groups), leadership and employee education, and external partnerships can extend DEI beyond your walls and into communities. Do DEI Right also tackles the hard stuff: persistent myths, politicization of DEI, and common pushbacks. It reaffirms that DEI isn’t political, it’s personal. It’s about people, and it takes time, intention, and commitment to create real, lasting change.
Do DEI Right is an essential guide for any leader or organization serious about fostering a culture where everyone can thrive. Whether you're just beginning or you’re ready to elevate your DEI impact, this book gives you the tools, frameworks, and inspiration to lead with equity — every day.
Get your copy of Do DEI Right at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: Equity-At-Work.com/Book.
Michelle Bogan Feferman’s passion is helping organizations have a profound impact on their employees, businesses, and communities through their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work. As Founder and CEO of Equity At Work™, she partners with clients to create customized solutions for even the most complex DEI challenges. Her work has helped her clients surpass their peers in growth, productivity, engagement, and retention.
Before founding her own business, Michelle’s 25-year career spanned The Walt Disney Company, Kurt Salmon, Macy's Inc., and Accenture. She is an Investment Committee member for RevTech Venture Capital and an Advisory Board member to AI pioneer Theatro. Michelle's thought leadership has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg, and more.
Outside of work, Michelle loves to travel, be outdoors, do photography, and spend time with her family and friends. Michelle is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley.
You can learn more about Michelle and her work at Equity-At-Work.com
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, 192 pages, 5.5" x 8.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-173-5
$39.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-171-1
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-174-2
