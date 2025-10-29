Advocacy Made Easy by Cynthia Changyit Levin to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author, activist, and organizer Cynthia Changyit Levin will release her new book, Advocacy Made Easy (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-205-3, 979-8-88797-206-0, 979-8-88797-207-7) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.