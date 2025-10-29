Advocacy Made Easy by Cynthia Changyit Levin to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, activist, and organizer Cynthia Changyit Levin will release her new book, Advocacy Made Easy (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-205-3, 979-8-88797-206-0, 979-8-88797-207-7) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
Hartford, CT, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Advocacy shouldn't be hard-and now it doesn't have to be.
Feeling frustrated with the state of the world? You're not alone-and you're not powerless. In her latest inspiring release, renowned advocacy expert, speaker, and lobbyist Cynthia Changyit Levin delivers a clear, practical handbook designed to demystify the advocacy process for everyone. A timely follow-up to her debut, From Changing Diapers to Changing the World: Why Moms Make Great Advocates and How to Get Started, this new resource offers a convenient, step-by-step guide to making your voice heard in the halls of power-no political experience required.
With her friendly and accessible tone, Levin shares valuable tips on building effective relationships with members of Congress and creating meaningful change through strategic communication and community partnerships. Real-life stories bring her methods to life, making this guide as motivating as it is informative.
You don't have to live in silence. You can engage, be heard, and help shape the future. With Levin's guidance, advocacy becomes not only possible-but powerfully effective.
Get your copy of Advocacy Made Easy at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: Changyit.com/Books.
Cynthia Changyit Levin is a writer, speaker, advocate, and mother. She is the author of the 2022 release From Changing Diapers to Changing the World. A non-partisan activist working across a variety of issues, Levin inspires and coaches volunteers of all ages to communicate with members of Congress.
Her published opinion pieces have appeared in The New York Times, The Financial Times, the Washington Post, and many other national and regional publications. She received the 2027 Cameron Duncan Media Award from RESULTS Educational Fund for her citizen journalism on poverty issues. When she's not changing the world, Cynthia is usually curled up reading sci-fi/ fantasy novels or comic books in which someone else is saving the world.
You can learn more about Cynthia and her work at Changyit.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 86 pages, 5.5" x 8.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$14.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-206-0
$24.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-205-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-207-7
