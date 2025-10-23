Freedom Primary Care Opens New Locations to Enhance Access to Quality Healthcare in Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Freedom Integrated Healthcare is thrilled to announce the official opening of Freedom Primary Care, a new division dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality primary care services across Arizona. With physical locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Peoria, and Tucson, and statewide TeleHealth services, Freedom Primary Care is now accepting patients for a wide range of healthcare needs, including surgical clearances, primary care visits, and specialty care coordination.
Freedom Primary Care was established to streamline access to essential medical services, ensuring patients receive timely and convenient care. A key focus is providing prompt surgical clearance evaluations to support safe and efficient procedures without delays.
Services offered at Freedom Primary Care include:
Primary care visits (same-day appointments available)
Surgical clearances
Lab orders and testing
General health consultations
Prescription management
Specialty care coordination
Referrals to trusted providers statewide
To ensure affordability, Freedom Primary Care offers competitive self-pay options for uninsured patients:
Same-day visits: $125 in-person / $75 virtual
General consultations: $125 in-person / $75 virtual
Discounted pricing for labs and imaging
The practice accepts most major insurances, including Medicare, Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare, with plans to expand coverage options further.
Freedom Primary Care provides TeleHealth services across Arizona and operates at the following physical locations:
North Scottsdale: 17500 N Perimeter Dr. #210, Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix: 444 W Osborn Rd. #200, Phoenix, AZ
Peoria: 9401 W Thunderbird Rd. #180, Peoria, AZ
Tucson: 4834 E Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ
Note: Location availability may vary throughout the week. Please contact our team to confirm operational sites and schedule appointments.
Healthcare providers can send referrals to referrals@freedomipc.com, including patient demographics, insurance information, and the last three office notes with a medication list.
For more information about Freedom Primary Care’s services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.freedomipc.com or call (480) 956-1180.
About Freedom Integrated Healthcare
Freedom Integrated Healthcare is a leading provider of comprehensive medical services in Arizona, committed to delivering patient-centered care. With the launch of Freedom Primary Care, the organization continues to expand its mission to improve healthcare access and outcomes for communities statewide. Learn more at www.freedomihc.com.
Contact
Sue Esho
480-535-6300
www.freedomihc.com
