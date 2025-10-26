Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore Marks 55 Years of Hospitality with Staycation Specials, Dining Delights and Lifestyle Experiences
Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore proudly celebrates its 55th anniversary, a milestone that reflects more than five decades of warm hospitality and culinary excellence. To mark this special occasion, the hotel has unveiled a series of anniversary promotions across its stay, dining and entertainment experiences, designed to delight loyal guests and new visitors alike.
A Milestone Staycation: The 55th Anniversary Staycation
Unwind in style with a limited-time anniversary getaway at S$550++ for two nights. The package includes:
2-night stay in a Signature Room
Daily buffet breakfast for two persons
A Penang buffet dinner for two at the renowned Princess Terrace
Available from stays between 1 October and 31 December 2025, this staycation celebrates comfort, value and 55 years of heartfelt service.
Culinary Celebrations Across the Hotel
Princess Terrace – Penang Favourites Since 1970
Guests can rediscover the iconic flavours of Penang with a buffet dinner priced at S$55++ per person (U.P. S$78++).
Each table also receives a complimentary basket of homemade Nyonya Kueh, a nostalgic nod to the restaurant’s heritage.
Available: 1 – 31 October 2025, 6PM – 10PM
Tien Court – “Masterpiece Teochew 55” Set Menu
Tien Court presents a curated 6-course Teochew set menu at S$55++ per person (minimum two diners), available daily for lunch and dinner. Each diner receives an exclusive Tien Court Treasures Mini Tea Tin as a keepsake.
Menu includes:
· Tien Court Trio Platter: Deep-fried Minced Crab Meat Ball, Teochew Chilled Pork Trotter Terrine, Teochew Steamed Crystal Dumpling
· Braised Abalone and Dried Scallop in Superior Broth
· Teochew-style Steamed Cod Fish
· Stir-fried Asparagus with Gingko Nut and Lily Bulb
· Baked Lobster (Half) with Ee Fu Longevity Noodle in XO Chilli Sauce
· Almond Cream with Silken Pumpkin and Glutinous Rice Ball
Connections Lounge – 55 & Connected
Celebrate the milestone with music, bar bites, and signature drinks. Guests can enjoy bar platters at S$55++ with a pint of Erdinger Blanc or Dunkel (U.P. S$68++), alongside live band performances.
Available: 1 – 31 October 2025, Monday to Saturday, 3PM – 12AM
Lindy Lin
+6581117486
