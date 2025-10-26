Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore Marks 55 Years of Hospitality with Staycation Specials, Dining Delights and Lifestyle Experiences

Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore proudly celebrates its 55th anniversary, a milestone that reflects more than five decades of warm hospitality and culinary excellence. To mark this special occasion, the hotel has unveiled a series of anniversary promotions across its stay, dining and entertainment experiences, designed to delight loyal guests and new visitors alike.