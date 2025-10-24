2 Pianos 4 Hands at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back 2 Pianos 4 Hands for the holiday season. Richard Todd Adams and Max Roll take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists.
Tom Frey directs Richard Todd Adams* and Max Roll.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Ian Scot (Projection Design). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Performances begin Thursday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, December 31, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7:30pm and there are Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Tuesday matinee and evening performances on Dec. 23. Added 2pm matinee on Monday, Dec. 29. There are no performances Dec. 24, & Dec 25, 2025. Tickets are $68 plus $2.50 service fee. Call 858-481-1055, or visit website to purchase tickets.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
