QNAP Launches TVS-AIh1688ATX AI NAS with 36 TOPS for AI and Virtualization
Taipei, Taiwan, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the TVS-AIh1688ATX, an enterprise-grade AI NAS that integrates the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering up to 36 TOPS of total AI performance. Designed for AI-powered image/video analytics, virtualization, multimedia processing, and large-scale backup, the TVS-AIh1688ATX offers 12 SATA HDD bays and 4 U.2 NVMe/SATA SSD slots, with support for High Availability (HA) architecture, Thunderbolt™ 5, and 100GbE network expansion—making it a powerful edge AI storage platform for future-ready enterprises.
“Businesses running AI and data-heavy workloads need more than speed—they need agile, scalable infrastructure,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager at QNAP. “With the TVS-AIh1688ATX, we deliver balanced compute, storage, and collaboration capabilities to help customers confidently manage data, computation, and teamwork as business challenges grow more complex.”
TVS-AIh1688ATX key features
▪️AI performance redefined: Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 (24-core, 24-thread, up to 5.6 GHz) or Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 (20-core, 20-thread) processors with built-in NPU, GPU, and AES-NI support, the system delivers up to 36 TOPS—ideal for AI inference, image analytics, and multimedia workloads.
▪️Integrated Intel® Arc™ Graphics: Offers efficient GPU acceleration for high-resolution image and video processing, enabling parallel execution of visual workloads and compute tasks.
▪️DDR5 ECC memory: Supports up to 192 GB memory for improved performance and system reliability, perfect for virtualization, AI training, and data-intensive applications.
▪️4x U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 x2 / SATA SSD slots: Enable high-speed SSD storage pools or cache acceleration for latency-sensitive applications like virtualization, AI model access, and 4K/8K video editing.
▪️Integrated 2x 10GBASE-T (10G/1G) and 2x 2.5GbE ports: Supports Port Trunking and failover. Optional 25GbE or 100GbE PCIe expansion provides future-proof network scalability.
▪️3x PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots: Expandable with 10/25/100GbE network cards, storage expansion cards, or QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs or extra LAN ports.
▪️PB-scale storage expansion: Seamlessly scale storage to petabyte levels by connecting QNAP JBOD units. Ideal for long-term archiving and compliance-driven data retention.
▪️USB 4 and Thunderbolt™ 5 support: Includes 2x USB 4 Type-C ports (Thunderbolt™ 3/4 compatible) and supports the QXP-T52P Thunderbolt™ 5 expansion card, enabling up to 4 direct-connected editing workstations—ideal for media collaboration and high-speed creative workflows.
▪️ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system: Provides enterprise-grade features including self-healing, ZIL power loss protection, WORM for data immutability, in-line data deduplication, near-unlimited snapshots, and SnapSync for DR (disaster recovery).
▪️High Availability: Build active-passive HA clusters with dual NAS systems to ensure business continuity and minimize unplanned downtime.
▪️Hybrid cloud backup with myQNAPcloud One: Supports both file and S3 object storage with free data transfer. Easily build an offsite backup strategy and manage data in a unified hybrid cloud environment.
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
