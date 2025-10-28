Author April Bess Gardner’s New Book, "Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong," is a Children's Book That Explores the Life and Times of China’s Leader, Mao Zedong

Recent release “Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong: El Niño de Piedra La Historia de Mao Zedong” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author April Bess Gardner is an engaging, Spanish-English language book that provides young readers with details about the life and leadership of Mao Zedong, revealing how he rose above his challenges to lead all of China.