Author April Bess Gardner’s New Book, "Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong," is a Children's Book That Explores the Life and Times of China’s Leader, Mao Zedong
Recent release “Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong: El Niño de Piedra La Historia de Mao Zedong” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author April Bess Gardner is an engaging, Spanish-English language book that provides young readers with details about the life and leadership of Mao Zedong, revealing how he rose above his challenges to lead all of China.
Monroe, NJ, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- April Bess Gardner, a graduate of both Georgian Court University and the University of Scranton, has completed her new book “Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong: El Niño de Piedra La Historia de Mao Zedong”: a charming tale that explores the history of Mao Zedong in an easy to digest format for younger readers.
Author April Bess Gardner holds six instructional and four administrative certifications spanning preschool through twelfth grade. She enjoys providing professional development, creating educational resources, and writing about the early lives of significant and inspirational individuals.
“‘Boy of Stone: The Story of Mao Zedong’ explores the early years of China’s ‘Great Hero’,” writes Gardner. “Mao’s journey from a simple childhood on a Shaoshan Valley farm to becoming ‘The Great Helmsman’ of China is shared as a compelling story of perseverance and dedication to society in a dual-language format for multilingual learners.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, April Bess Gardner’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages gain better insight into who Mao Zedong was as a person, and what struggles and experiences fueled his philosophies and leadership later in life. Written in both Spanish and English, “Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong” is sure to captivate readers, helping them expand their knowledge of Mao Zedong’s legacy and influence that is still felt to this day.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong: El Niño de Piedra La Historia de Mao Zedong" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author April Bess Gardner holds six instructional and four administrative certifications spanning preschool through twelfth grade. She enjoys providing professional development, creating educational resources, and writing about the early lives of significant and inspirational individuals.
“‘Boy of Stone: The Story of Mao Zedong’ explores the early years of China’s ‘Great Hero’,” writes Gardner. “Mao’s journey from a simple childhood on a Shaoshan Valley farm to becoming ‘The Great Helmsman’ of China is shared as a compelling story of perseverance and dedication to society in a dual-language format for multilingual learners.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, April Bess Gardner’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages gain better insight into who Mao Zedong was as a person, and what struggles and experiences fueled his philosophies and leadership later in life. Written in both Spanish and English, “Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong” is sure to captivate readers, helping them expand their knowledge of Mao Zedong’s legacy and influence that is still felt to this day.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Boy of Stone The Story of Mao Zedong: El Niño de Piedra La Historia de Mao Zedong" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories