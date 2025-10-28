Author Michael L Craig’s New Book, "A Halloween Dream," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Investigates a Supposed Witch Living on His Street
Recent release “A Halloween Dream” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael L Craig is a captivating story that centers around a young boy who believes a wicked witch is living on his block. Eager to discover the truth, he stakes out her house to try and catch a glimpse of her to prove whether or not she is truly a witch.
Las Vegas, NV, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael L Craig, who resides in Nevada, has completed his new book, “A Halloween Dream”: a charming, light-hearted tale of a young boy who tries to discover if his neighbor is truly a witch like others have said she is.
“Halloween is one of the holidays children love the best,” writes Michael. “It is a magical holiday that is full of fantasy. What could be better than ending this special time of year with a Halloween story before bedtime.
“‘A Halloween Dream’ is about a young boy playing detective in search of the witch that allegedly lives down the street from him. The boy stakes out the witch’s house, hoping to catch a glimpse of her. The boy sets off in pursuit of the witch by deducing all the aspects and qualities a witch is supposed to possess, such as flying on a broom, having a black cat, and casting evil spells.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael L Craig’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this mysterious journey to discover if this wicked witch truly exists or not. With colorful artwork by the author to help bring this story to life, “A Halloween Dream” is a perfect story to entertain young readers during the Halloween season.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Halloween Dream" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
