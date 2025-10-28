Author Michael L Craig’s New Book, "A Halloween Dream," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Investigates a Supposed Witch Living on His Street

Recent release “A Halloween Dream” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael L Craig is a captivating story that centers around a young boy who believes a wicked witch is living on his block. Eager to discover the truth, he stakes out her house to try and catch a glimpse of her to prove whether or not she is truly a witch.