A.W. Chesterton Named as 2025 Manufacturer of the Year
A.W. Chesterton has been selected as one of 2025 Manufacturers of the Year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus.
Groveland, MA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A.W. Chesterton has been selected as one of 2025 Manufacturers of the Year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. Each year, this group of committed lawmakers from around the commonwealth recognize the state’s top employers for their outstanding leadership roles and contributions to the manufacturing sector. Special focus is on companies who spend time and energy to train their employees and provide opportunities for advancement and innovating new technologies. A.W. Chesterton is a 140+ year old, family owned, engineering and manufacturing company focused on sealing, lubricating, and protecting critical process equipment in numerous industrial sectors around the world. Based in Groveland, Massachusetts with global reach, Chesterton exports to more than 110 countries around the world.
Contact
A.W. Chesterton
JD Maxwell
336-692-4134
chesterton.com
JD Maxwell
336-692-4134
chesterton.com
