End the Year in Luxury: Limited Time Only Deals Available for Providence and Toscana Spec Homes by ABD
Providence Golf Club Community and Toscana Palm Coast, both of which offer some of the lowest HOA fees to be found among Florida gated communities, have move-in ready spec homes available now. ABD Development Company, award-winning developer and luxury custom builder of Providence and Toscana, is offering limited time only prices for a few of these homes.
Davenport, FL, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company continues its mission to build new luxury homes in Providence Golf Club Community, southwest of Orlando, and Toscana Palm Coast, minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. Both of these established communities are gated and low maintenance with the lowest HOA fees in the regions and no CDD fees. End of the year, limited time only mark downs have been announced on some of the move-in ready spec homes currently listed for sale.
The expansive yet low maintenance golf club homes of Hampton Green in Providence Orlando Golf Club Community have upgraded designer finishes such as stone exteriors, soaring 20 foot interior ceilings, wood floors and stairs, massive stone fireplaces, custom cabinets and countertops, high end trim work, and top of the line plumbing fixtures. One of the specs, all of which overlook the Providence golf course, is on sale for $900,000 asking price, discounted from the pre-construction price of $1,220,000.
“We are constantly building new evolutions of our Courtyard model to suit every discerning buyer’s specific needs,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “This floor plan’s appeal has always been that it offers the best indoor-outdoor living spaces as well as the iconic courtyard pool area. The courtyard is the entry area that wows every visitor and the favorite place to entertain them with pool and/or spa and the option of a custom summer kitchen. The separate casita structure in the courtyard is designated as anything you want: guest suite, pool house, work from home office, and more.”
ABD is well regarded for the Mediterranean style community of Toscana, just a few miles from ocean beaches and amusements plus convenient access to St. Augustine to the north and Daytona Beach to the south. There are just a few move-in ready Courtyard model spec homes that are available in Toscana Palm Coast. Two buyers already took advantage of the price incentives this month, which limits the availability of marked down inventory. Please contact our new home consultants at (386) 517-6864 for information.
15 New Water Oak Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137 - Parade of Homes Flagler WINNER!
106 New Leatherwood Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137
110 New Leatherwood Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137
132 New Leatherwood Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137
138 New Leatherwood Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137
140 New Leatherwood Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137
Here are some of the discounted spec homes - all with at least four bedrooms and three bathrooms - on offer at Providence Orlando in the Hampton Green neighborhood on the back nine. Contact this ABD division at (863) 427-7528 for discounted pricing.
3015 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837 - Parade of Homes Orlando WINNER!
3016 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3019 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3024 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3032 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3036 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3040 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com/toscana
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
