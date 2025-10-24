Skyward Credit Union Announces Appointment of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer

Skyward Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer. Dunham brings extensive experience in lending leadership, product innovation, and data-driven strategy in the credit union industry. His leadership roles include overseeing consumer and digital lending, loan operations, and business intelligence teams. Dunham will lead Skyward’s lending division with a focus on responsible growth, strong credit quality, and exceptional member experience.