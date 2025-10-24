Skyward Credit Union Announces Appointment of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer
Skyward Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer. Dunham brings extensive experience in lending leadership, product innovation, and data-driven strategy in the credit union industry. His leadership roles include overseeing consumer and digital lending, loan operations, and business intelligence teams. Dunham will lead Skyward’s lending division with a focus on responsible growth, strong credit quality, and exceptional member experience.
Wichita, KS, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skyward Credit Union is pleased to announce that Tim Dunham has joined the organization as Chief Lending Officer.
Dunham brings more than a decade of progressive experience in lending leadership, product innovation, and data-driven strategy within the credit union industry. He has held key leadership positions overseeing consumer and digital lending, applications, and business intelligence teams, most notably at Credit Union of America, where he played a central role in driving lending growth, advancing automation, and enhancing digital account opening.
Most recently, Dunham served as Product Owner at Arkatechture, a leading financial data and analytics firm, where he led cross-functional teams to deliver scalable data warehousing and business intelligence solutions to credit unions and banks nationwide. His leadership helped clients achieve industry-leading growth and strengthened their lending strategy, risk management, and performance insights.
Dunham’s contributions to the industry extend beyond his professional roles. He has served on multiple advisory councils with TransUnion, CU Direct, and FreedomTech CU Advisors, and was honored with the CUNA Lending Council Rising Star Award. He is a SCRUM Certified Professional and an advocate for digital transformation and process innovation within credit unions.
He holds a Master of Business Administration from Pittsburg State University and completed executive studies in digital transformation at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Skyward Credit Union,” said Kevin Brittain, President & CEO. “His proven record of innovation, leadership, and data-driven success will help us continue to grow responsibly and deliver exceptional value to our members.”
As Chief Lending Officer at Skyward Credit Union, Dunham will lead the organization’s lending division with a focus on responsible growth, strong credit quality, operational excellence, and an exceptional member experience.
About Skyward Credit Union
Skyward Credit Union proudly serves the aviation industry and the communities of Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, Montgomery, Wilson, Labette, and Chautauqua counties in Kansas. With six branch locations and more than 21,000 members, Skyward Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner since 1941. The credit union offers a full range of financial products and services designed to help members save, borrow, and invest with confidence. With over $400 million in assets, Skyward is deeply committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, actively supporting initiatives that advance health and wellness, financial education, and community development.
_______________________________________
Media Contact:
Aggie Tuxhorn, Chief Marketing Officer
Skyward Credit Union
atuxhorn@skywardcu.com
Dunham brings more than a decade of progressive experience in lending leadership, product innovation, and data-driven strategy within the credit union industry. He has held key leadership positions overseeing consumer and digital lending, applications, and business intelligence teams, most notably at Credit Union of America, where he played a central role in driving lending growth, advancing automation, and enhancing digital account opening.
Most recently, Dunham served as Product Owner at Arkatechture, a leading financial data and analytics firm, where he led cross-functional teams to deliver scalable data warehousing and business intelligence solutions to credit unions and banks nationwide. His leadership helped clients achieve industry-leading growth and strengthened their lending strategy, risk management, and performance insights.
Dunham’s contributions to the industry extend beyond his professional roles. He has served on multiple advisory councils with TransUnion, CU Direct, and FreedomTech CU Advisors, and was honored with the CUNA Lending Council Rising Star Award. He is a SCRUM Certified Professional and an advocate for digital transformation and process innovation within credit unions.
He holds a Master of Business Administration from Pittsburg State University and completed executive studies in digital transformation at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Skyward Credit Union,” said Kevin Brittain, President & CEO. “His proven record of innovation, leadership, and data-driven success will help us continue to grow responsibly and deliver exceptional value to our members.”
As Chief Lending Officer at Skyward Credit Union, Dunham will lead the organization’s lending division with a focus on responsible growth, strong credit quality, operational excellence, and an exceptional member experience.
About Skyward Credit Union
Skyward Credit Union proudly serves the aviation industry and the communities of Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, Montgomery, Wilson, Labette, and Chautauqua counties in Kansas. With six branch locations and more than 21,000 members, Skyward Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner since 1941. The credit union offers a full range of financial products and services designed to help members save, borrow, and invest with confidence. With over $400 million in assets, Skyward is deeply committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, actively supporting initiatives that advance health and wellness, financial education, and community development.
_______________________________________
Media Contact:
Aggie Tuxhorn, Chief Marketing Officer
Skyward Credit Union
atuxhorn@skywardcu.com
Contact
Skyward Credit UnionContact
Aggie Tuxhorn
(316) 201-1129
www.skywardcu.com
Aggie Tuxhorn
(316) 201-1129
www.skywardcu.com
Categories