ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
Vancouver, WA, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere, monitor computing performance in real time, and track revenue.
Meeting Global Demand for Green Cloud Mining
The launch of this mobile app follows growing global interest in blockchain and sustainable mining models. As major digital assets such as XRP, BTC, and ETH continue to attract attention as part of the broader digital-asset economy, ETC Mining states that its mobile solution aims to offer a transparent and environmentally conscious approach to cloud mining.
Technology-Driven Simplified Experience
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, ETC Mining reports that it operates data centers in regions including Eastern Europe, North America, Central Asia, and Australia. The platform provides computing power support through distributed infrastructure and artificial-intelligence scheduling designed to optimize resources for BTC, ETH, LTC, ETC, and other networks.
An ETC Mining spokesperson said:
“Our goal is to make cloud mining easier to manage and more transparent. The mobile app provides users with accessible tools and improved control over their mining activities.”
Security and Sustainability
ETC Mining’s security framework includes SSL encryption and distributed server redundancy to help protect data and transactions. The company also reports ongoing investment in renewable-energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, to support the sustainability of its cloud-mining operations.
Key Features of the ETC Mining App
- Real-time monitoring of mining contracts and earnings
- Unified dashboard for multi-currency cloud mining
- Secure authentication and encrypted cloud data storage
- 24-hour technical support and customer service
The ETC Mining mobile app is available for download through the company’s official website: https://etcmining.com.
For more information:
ETC Mining
Janice Sani
Tel: 07798708817
Email: info@etcmining.com
Official Website: https://etcmining.com
Meeting Global Demand for Green Cloud Mining
The launch of this mobile app follows growing global interest in blockchain and sustainable mining models. As major digital assets such as XRP, BTC, and ETH continue to attract attention as part of the broader digital-asset economy, ETC Mining states that its mobile solution aims to offer a transparent and environmentally conscious approach to cloud mining.
Technology-Driven Simplified Experience
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, ETC Mining reports that it operates data centers in regions including Eastern Europe, North America, Central Asia, and Australia. The platform provides computing power support through distributed infrastructure and artificial-intelligence scheduling designed to optimize resources for BTC, ETH, LTC, ETC, and other networks.
An ETC Mining spokesperson said:
“Our goal is to make cloud mining easier to manage and more transparent. The mobile app provides users with accessible tools and improved control over their mining activities.”
Security and Sustainability
ETC Mining’s security framework includes SSL encryption and distributed server redundancy to help protect data and transactions. The company also reports ongoing investment in renewable-energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, to support the sustainability of its cloud-mining operations.
Key Features of the ETC Mining App
- Real-time monitoring of mining contracts and earnings
- Unified dashboard for multi-currency cloud mining
- Secure authentication and encrypted cloud data storage
- 24-hour technical support and customer service
The ETC Mining mobile app is available for download through the company’s official website: https://etcmining.com.
For more information:
ETC Mining
Janice Sani
Tel: 07798708817
Email: info@etcmining.com
Official Website: https://etcmining.com
Contact
ETC MiningContact
Janice Sani
+447798708817
etcmining.com
Janice Sani
+447798708817
etcmining.com
Categories