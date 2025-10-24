Pet Wellbeing, a Leader in NASC-Certified Pet Health, Recaps Successful Learning Session with AHVMA at Annual Conference
West Palm Beach, FL, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pet Wellbeing, the trusted source for veterinarian-formulated herbal pet supplements with an A+ BBB rating since 2001, today highlighted the success of its specialized learning session hosted in partnership with the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association (AVHMA) at its annual conference on Sunday, September 7, 2025.
This successful session reinforces Pet Wellbeing's long-standing commitment to safety and transparency in an industry where quality varies widely. As one of the select few companies to achieve NASC Certification (a standard met by roughly 1% of the industry), Pet Wellbeing ensures every product is third-party tested, accurately labeled, and formulated by a dedicated Medical Board of Advisors.
The well-attended session, led my Dr. Janice Huntingford, a leading holistic veterinarian, focused on new approaches to managing Kidney Health in Cats and the significant benefits of high-quality, targeted natural supplements, such as Pet Wellbeing's Kidney Support Gold for Cats. The educational event, which brought together holistic veterinarians from across the USA, emphasized the importance of rigorous NASC-certified quality and expert formulation in clinical application and patient care.
This new milestone is a continuation of the company's mission to provide pet parents with "Vet Strength" holistic solutions, backed by personalized support through its free eCare service. This service allows Pet Specialists to provide customized wellness plans, eliminating the guesswork from choosing the right support from the company's portfolio of over 70 targeted herbal tinctures.
"For over two decades, our focus has been on mitigating risk for the pet parent, and that includes educating the professionals they trust," said Darcy Foster, CEO of Pet Wellbeing. "Achieving the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficacy is non-negotiable for us. Hosting this session at the AVHMA conference is a direct reflection of our unwavering dedication to ensuring both vets and pet parents have the knowledge and the reliable, NASC-certified products - like Kidney Support Gold for Cats - needed for optimal pet health."
Pet Wellbeing products are crafted using meticulously tested, organic, and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible and are backed by a "5-Star Experience or it's FREE" guarantee.
About Pet Wellbeing
Pet Wellbeing is a family-oriented business dedicated to providing the highest quality, veterinarian-formulated natural supplements for dogs and cats since 2001. Committed to safety and transparency, the company is NASC-certified, maintains an A+ BBB rating, and supports pet parents with its free personalized eCare consultation service.
