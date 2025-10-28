Author Jessica Denise Bosco’s New Book, "Villains and Superheroes," is a Heartfelt Tale That Reminds Readers They Are Always in Charge of Their Own Path in Life

Recent release “Villains and Superheroes” from Covenant Books author Jessica Denise Bosco is a charming tale that invites readers of all ages to reflect upon the ideas of villains and heroes in life, how their choices and circumstances have led them to where they are, and how everyone has the ability to write their own story to either be a hero or villain.