Author Jessica Denise Bosco’s New Book, "Villains and Superheroes," is a Heartfelt Tale That Reminds Readers They Are Always in Charge of Their Own Path in Life
Recent release “Villains and Superheroes” from Covenant Books author Jessica Denise Bosco is a charming tale that invites readers of all ages to reflect upon the ideas of villains and heroes in life, how their choices and circumstances have led them to where they are, and how everyone has the ability to write their own story to either be a hero or villain.
Jackson, TN, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Denise Bosco, a loving mother of three, has completed her new book, “Villains and Superheroes”: a thought-provoking look at how one can become either a hero or villain in their story, and how that choice is up to them.
“Sometimes it is hard to tell the good guys from the bad guys. We can be the hero of our own story when we create our own goodness,” writes Bosco. “Self-love is selfless. God’s love is unconditional. When we forgive ourselves and choose to live in goodness, we can make the world a better place. Every day is a new day to create the life we long for. Slow and steady wins the race.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Denise Bosco’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s experiences in growing up without a mother, and her desire to ensure that no child will ever feel alone or abandon themselves and their dreams. With vibrant artwork to help bring Bosco’s story to life, “Villains and Superheroes” highlights how every has the power within them to create a new beginning in goodness and decide who they truly want to be.
Readers can purchase “Villains and Superheroes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
