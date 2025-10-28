Author John A. Deering’s New Book, "The Boy and the Girl: Part I," is a Gripping Fantasy That Follows One Man’s Journey to Save His Love from a Terrifying Monster

Recent release “The Boy and the Girl: Part I” from Page Publishing author John A. Deering is a compelling novel that centers around James and Jackie, two lovers on planet Aroloft, who are separated when a monster named Agganis steals Jackie for itself. Desperate to rescue her, James sets out to destroy Agganis for good and return Jackie to his side.