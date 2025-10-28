Author John A. Deering’s New Book, "The Boy and the Girl: Part I," is a Gripping Fantasy That Follows One Man’s Journey to Save His Love from a Terrifying Monster
Recent release “The Boy and the Girl: Part I” from Page Publishing author John A. Deering is a compelling novel that centers around James and Jackie, two lovers on planet Aroloft, who are separated when a monster named Agganis steals Jackie for itself. Desperate to rescue her, James sets out to destroy Agganis for good and return Jackie to his side.
Boca Raton, FL, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John A. Deering, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lynn University and enjoys bike riding, exercising, photography, and cleaning up garbage outdoors, has completed his new book, “The Boy and the Girl: Part I”: a riveting tale of one man’s epic quest to rescue his love from the grip of a dangerous monster that many on their planet fear.
“It has been said that each of us has a journey. This is the journey of the Boy and the Girl,” shares Deering.
“In Greenplant Village, in the land of Sydo, there lived a young couple named James and Jackie, who called each other the Boy and the Girl. A week after they first came together, she was abducted from inside her home in the middle of the night by a poisonous monster named Agganis. She kicked its head in, and it angrily responded by magically trapping her inside a blue diamond, restraining her movement. It then flew itself with the blue diamond back to its black stone castle in the dark land of Mallad, where she would live as its servant.
“No human in planet Aroloft appeared mighty enough to take on the monster. James, the Boy, took the task upon himself to undertake a magnificent travel all throughout the planet Aroloft to follow the trail of venomous black slime that the monster was leaving behind itself at all times. He vowed to follow the trail all the way to its end, even if it meant venturing into the dark land of Mallad to defeat Agganis, shatter the diamond she was trapped inside, and bring her back home.”
Published by Page Publishing, John A. Deering’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on James’s adventure to rescue Jackie, which will require him to awaken his seven chakras in order to take control of magic energy and defeat Agganis. But will he be able to do so in time, or will evil manage to win and destroy their love for good?
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Boy and the Girl: Part I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“It has been said that each of us has a journey. This is the journey of the Boy and the Girl,” shares Deering.
“In Greenplant Village, in the land of Sydo, there lived a young couple named James and Jackie, who called each other the Boy and the Girl. A week after they first came together, she was abducted from inside her home in the middle of the night by a poisonous monster named Agganis. She kicked its head in, and it angrily responded by magically trapping her inside a blue diamond, restraining her movement. It then flew itself with the blue diamond back to its black stone castle in the dark land of Mallad, where she would live as its servant.
“No human in planet Aroloft appeared mighty enough to take on the monster. James, the Boy, took the task upon himself to undertake a magnificent travel all throughout the planet Aroloft to follow the trail of venomous black slime that the monster was leaving behind itself at all times. He vowed to follow the trail all the way to its end, even if it meant venturing into the dark land of Mallad to defeat Agganis, shatter the diamond she was trapped inside, and bring her back home.”
Published by Page Publishing, John A. Deering’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on James’s adventure to rescue Jackie, which will require him to awaken his seven chakras in order to take control of magic energy and defeat Agganis. But will he be able to do so in time, or will evil manage to win and destroy their love for good?
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Boy and the Girl: Part I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories